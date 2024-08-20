Ipswich Town are turning their attention to signing a £10 million defender after their recent captures, according to reports.

The Tractor Boys finally got their Premier League season underway on Saturday, as they played host to Liverpool. It was always going to be a tough start for Ipswich, and that turned out to be the case, as they were beaten 2-0.

However, Kieran McKenna is not going to judge his side too much on games like that, as he knows their chances of success against the big opponents will be slim.

Ipswich Town’s latest signings

As soon as Ipswich confirmed their promotion to the top flight, it was expected that the club would be very busy in terms of making changes to the squad as they try to adapt as quickly as possible to the new league.

So far, the Tractor Boys have brought in nine new players in this transfer window, while they have also seen a lot of players depart the club, either as contracts have expired, they have been sold, or they have been sent out on loan for the campaign.

Some of those arrivals for Ipswich include Omari Hutchinson, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Portman Road. The winger has also been joined by Liam Delap and Jacob Greaves, who both played at Hull City last season, and Ipswich have added Arijanet Muric to their goalkeeping department.

The club has also made more additions, with the likes of Ben Johnson and Conor Townsend joining in this transfer window. But Ipswich have been very busy in the last week or so, as the club has made three new signings, with Kalvin Phillips joining on loan for the season from Manchester City, Sammie Szmodics joining in a big money move from Blackburn Rovers, and Jens Cajuste arriving on a loan deal from Serie A side Napoli.

McKenna will hope all three players can improve his team as they bid to beat the drop to the Championship. But despite just adding these three players to the squad, it appears as though Ipswich’s transfer hunt isn’t over yet, as the club is eyeing a £10 million deal for a defender.

Ipswich Town hold an interest in Dara O’Shea

According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon, relayed by The 72, Ipswich Town are interested in signing Burnley defender Dara O’Shea in a £10 million switch.

The report states that the Tractor Boys are eying up a deal for the defender, which could be worth £10 million, as they look to beat Brentford to the signing, as they have also been credited with an interest in the player.

Nixon goes on to say that the Irish defender may be patient in deciding where he next wants to go to play, but that risks the possibility of Ipswich and McKenna moving on to other transfer targets.

The 25-year-old joined the Clarets in the summer transfer window last year from West Bromwich Albion. O’Shea played 37 times for Burnley last season in all competitions, with 33 of those games coming in the Premier League.

Dara O'Shea's Burnley stats Apps 39 Goals 5 Assists 4 Transfermarkt

The defender scored four goals and chipped in with four assists last season, and he has already got off to a good start in this campaign, as he netted in the club’s opening league game against Luton Town.