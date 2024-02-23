Although much of their focus will undoubtedly be on regaining their automatic Championship promotion place from Leeds United, Ipswich Town could yet get one over on the Midlands club in the transfer market to land a future gem.

Ipswich Town transfer news

No matter which way the promotion race goes, Kieran McKenna and Ipswich deserve massive credit for the position they've battled to be in, having only just bounced back to England's second division last season. It would be a moment to remember in history if they managed to secure back-to-back promotions, but with the automatic spot conceded to Leeds in recent weeks, it remains to be seen whether Ipswich can complete what was once the unthinkable.

Whether they find themselves in the Premier League or Championship next season, Ipswich's transfer policy will remain the same, as they look to build for the long haul. The January transfer window saw the Tractor Boys take a similar approach, as they welcomed 21-year-old Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon as well as 21-year-old Jeremy Sarmiento on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Now, with the summer transfer window fast approaching, McKenna and Co could move to sign another gem. According to the Daily Record, Ipswich are eyeing a move to sign Bobby Wales from Kilmarnock, having seen the forward perform well on loan at Alloa Athletic in Scotland's League One.

If they do want to secure the 18-year-old's signature this summer, then Ipswich will have to beat Leeds and Stoke City, however, in what could be a tight race. The Tractor Boys will be hoping that, by the time the window arrives, they'll have the advantage of Premier League football to offer over fellow promotion contenders Leeds. The teenager is certainly one for the future, though it remains to be seen just where that future will be.

"Excellent" Wales is one for the future

Given the interest from the Championship, it's fair to say that the forward has impressed whilst out on loan at Alloa Athletic this season, with Wales' stats painting an impressive picture. The young forward has scored nine goals and assisted a further three in just nine appearances in all competitions so far this season. The more game time and goals that come his way, the more that Derek McInnes may have to start thinking about a Kilmarnock first-team place for the youngster.

Wales has certainly earned plenty of fans already in Scotland too, with The Young Team - an account dedicated to scouting young Scotland players - previously posting on X:

It's the type of talent that Ipswich will be hoping to benefit from, especially if they can beat Leeds to his signature this summer to get one over on their Championship rivals.