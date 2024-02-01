Ipswich Town's January business could still have life in it, with the Tractor Boys reportedly keen on signing an "outstanding" Premier League player on deadline day.

Ipswich transfer news

Kieran McKenna's side are having a season to treasure, despite last weekend's shock FA Cup fourth round defeat at home to Maidstone United, but some last-minute additions still wouldn't go amiss. The fixtures come thick and fast for Ipswich between now and the end of the campaign, and with teams breathing down their neck in the automatic promotion race in the Championship, as much squad depth as possible is key.

Teenage Hearts midfielder Lewis O'Donnell is one player who has been linked with a January move to Portman Road, with rivals Norwich City also believed to be interested. Scouts were sent to watch him in action, but he has stayed put at his current club for the time being, meaning they may have to wait until the summer.

Fulham striker Jay Stansfield is another possible target, with the 21-year-old on loan at Birmingham City from the Cottagers currently, but now a new name has been thrown in as an option before deadline day reaches its conclusion.

According to a deadline day update from Football Insider, Ipswich want to sign Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett before the transfer window ends, but Championship rivals Leeds United are also interested.

Since then, Chronicle Live's Newcastle correspondent Lee Ryder has dropped a development on that interest, revealing the Magpies are currently knocking back interest in their Wales international, which is surprising given their need to raise funds through player sales to comply with Financial Fair Play.

Dummett has bags of experience at the top level, making 147 appearances in the Premier League, so he could be an intelligent signing by Ipswich if they can convince Newcastle to sell. At 32, his very best days may be behind him, but he knows the game inside out, and he could be key in handling big situations when the most pressurised matches arrive in the spring.

Paul Dummett's key career appearances Total Newcastle 209 St Mirren 36 Gateshead 10 Wales 5 Newcastle Under-23s 23 Newcastle Under-18s 2 Wales Under-21s 3 Wales Under-19s 7

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe may have struggled to give him regular minutes this season - in fact, he has featured for only four minutes in the Premier League in 2023/24 to date - but he thinks highly of him as a player, saying of him last September:

“I thought Paul was absolutely outstanding. When you see him behind the scenes every day, his commitment to Newcastle, the professionalism that he shows, his standards have been exemplary since I've been here – that's why I was so determined to keep him in the summer – and he can still play an important role on the pitch."

This shows what a great professional Dummett could be to have around the place at Ipswich, allowing the young players to learn from him, and his ability to play anywhere across the defence would make McKenna's job a lot easier come the run-in.