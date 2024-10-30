It's been a challenging start to life in the Premier League for Ipswich Town this season.

Kieran McKenna's side had to host Liverpool of all teams in their opening fixture of the campaign, and in the eight matches since, things haven't gotten much easier, with games against the likes of Manchester City, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion to contend with.

However, despite this tough start, there are reasons to be optimistic about the Tractor Boys this year, as even though they are without a win, they have picked up four points and have done so playing some impressive football.

Moreover, a number of the club's attacking stars have looked right at home in the top-flight, including Liam Delap, although he is being outperformed by a former Ipswich player sold six years ago.

Liam Delap's start to the season

It came as something of a surprise when Ipswich decided to spend up to £20m on Delap this summer, as while he had looked good for Hull City last season, scoring eight goals in 32 games, he was entirely unproven at the top level.

For example, during his years with Manchester City, the Winchester-born poacher had just two Premier League cameos to his name, which, combined with his age, meant there was an element of risk to his transfer.

However, we're now nine games into the season, and it would be fair to say that the 6 foot 1 marksman has put any doubts people might have had over his ability firmly to rest.

In his ten appearances across all competitions, the Blues' number 19 has scored five goals, including a brace against top-four chasing Villa, and has generally been a threat whenever he's been on the pitch.

If Delap can keep up this vein of form for the whole season, then he might just be able to keep Ipswich up, and at that point, he'd have a real shout for being one of the best signings of the season.

Yet, the Englishman is actually being outperformed by a former player who was sold back in 2018.

David McGoldrick's recent form

Yes, the former Ipswich star in question is David McGoldrick, who joined the club on a short-term loan deal from Nottingham Forest in January 2013, which then became a permanent deal that summer.

The Irish international would spend five and a half seasons at Portman Road before leaving under manager Paul Hurst. He would leave the Suffolk side with a reasonable haul of 45 goals and 25 assists in 159 appearances, equating to an average of a goal involvement once every 2.07 games, which was enough to earn a move to Sheffield United in 2018 following a successful trial at the club.

The Nottingham-born ace would spend the next four years with the Blades, making 136 appearances, scoring 30 goals, providing 12 assists and more than making his mark at the club, with one fan pundit describing him as an "absolute genius."

McGoldrick's senior career Club Appearances Goals Assists Ipswich Town 159 45 25 Sheffield United 136 30 12 Southampton 75 15 3 Nottingham Forest 73 9 5 Notts County 61 18 6 Derby County 45 25 7 Coventry City 25 17 2 Port Vale 18 2 2 Bournemouth 12 6 1 Sheffield Wednesday 4 1 0 All Stats via Transfermarkt

He would leave the historic club upon the expiration of his contract in 2022 and spent the following season with League One side Derby County, where he scored 25 goals and provided seven assists in just 45 appearances and was named the club's Player of the Year, as well as the PFA Player's Player of the Year to boot.

However, instead of signing the new deal presented to him by Derby that summer, the 36-year-old would drop another division and rejoin Notts County, where he remains today and is currently in sensational form. In just 12 appearances, the former Ipswich ace has scored five goals and provided one assist, meaning he's produced one more goal involvement than Delap.

Ultimately, McGoldrick is playing in a far weaker league than the Blues' current star marksman, and nobody in their right mind would suggest he's currently the better player. However, it is great to see that even at 36, he's still finding the back of the net on a regular basis.