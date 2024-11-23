A "quality" Leeds United player has been ruled out of his side's Championship clash with Swansea City this weekend through injury, according to a new claim.

Leeds preparing for Swansea clash

The last international break of the year is done and dusted, much to the delight of the vast majority of football fans, and the Whites return to action on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Farke's Leeds side make the trip to Swansea knowing only victory could give them a chance of being in the automatic promotion places come the end of the weekend. That will depend on how Sunderland and Sheffield United fare, with both sides two points clear currently.

The Swans are sitting 11th in the table, so it won't be an easy game for the Whites, but these are the kind of matches they need to win, in order to outline their promotion credentials and show why many believe they will return to the Premier League this season.

Ahead of the game, Leeds aren't without injury problems, not least with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev long-term absentees in midfield, and another player has now been ruled out of the weekend action.

"Quality" Leeds player out of Swansea game

Speaking to the media on Friday, Farke confirmed that Isaac Schmidt will miss Leeds' clash with Swansea, with a return to training expected "next week":

Meanwhile, journalist Nancy Froston added more on the situation, confirming that the £10,000-a-week left-back "had surgery on a hernia at the start of the international break."

Admittedly, there could be more important players for Lees to be without this weekend than Schmidt, considering he has only made four appearances since sealing a move from St. Gallen in the summer transfer window. All of those came as a substitute, too, totalling just ten minutes.

It is still a setback for the Whites, however, with Farke wanting as many options as possible available, and the Swiss has been praised by Oscar Marrio in the past, who has said of him:

"I won’t pretend to know anything about Schmidt but he’s a really interesting profile and his versatility means at the very least he’s good depth if we do sign him. And adding another quality ball striker would be nice as well to help break down the teams who sit in vs us."

The fact that Schmidt is only a short-term absentee is good news, however, with his return to training in the coming days meaning Swansea could be the only game he misses, along with potentially the visit of Luton Town in the Championship on Wednesday evening.