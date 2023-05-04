Arsenal fans would not argue the claim that Serge Gnabry's sale was one of their greatest-ever transfer blunders, given how his career has flourished.

The German, once deemed not good enough for Tony Pulis whilst on loan at West Bromwich Albion, was shipped off to the depths of the Bundesliga, where he would eventually star for Bayern Munich.

However, under Arsene Wenger, the winger was not the only transfer blunder that the Frenchman made during his twilight years.

Having acquired Ismael Bennacer from France, the Gunners quickly deemed him surplus to requirements and sanctioned his exit.

It would take just two years for the "amazing" Algerian midfielder - in the words of scout Jacek Kulig - to make them regret that decision as his displays for the relegated Empoli led AC Milan to purchase him for €16m (£14m). He has since announced himself as one of the Serie A's best midfield prospects.

Given the recent success of the Rossoneri, and Edu Gaspar's desperation to find a new midfielder to bolster their ranks, perhaps the sporting director might have to return with his tail between his legs to acquire the maestro as a fine alternative for Declan Rice.

However, with a reported release clause of just €50m (£44m), their window of opportunity will be limited to the first 15 days of July before such a clause disappears until 2024. Therefore, they should decide now which midfield option they prefer in an effort to act decisively when the time comes.

How has Ismael Benancer played this season?

Bennacer has been an integral cog in what has been a fine season for the Milan outfit, featuring 38 times across all competitions - one term on from their title triumph.

Whilst in the league is where the 25-year-old "warrior" - as lauded by journalist Khaireddine Rouba - has outlined his best work, he was also accredited with scoring the winner in their unlikely Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Napoli. They now face their city rivals for a place in the final.

In Serie A however, a 7.20 average rating is indicative of a consistently outstanding performer. This figure is upheld by his 1.6 key passes and 2.1 tackles per game, via Sofascore - a true creative presence from deep.

For comparison, Rice has managed to maintain the same rating, with his key passes dropping to 1.1 per game and his tackles increasing to 2.3 per game, also via Sofascore.

This pair are truly just two sides of the same coin, and yet one is likely to command a British transfer record.

What makes Bennacer such an even more appealing option, aside from it being a romantic return to the Emirates for the £47k-per-week stopper, is the praise he has rightly commanded.

Journalist Carlo Garganese suggested that the Red and Blacks are blessed with a squad that could one day be the best in the world, as he claimed after another fine deal:

"Huge transfer for Milan. Tonali has the potential and talent to be a generational player. Add him to Donnarumma, Theo and Bennacer and Milan have 4 potentially world-class players".

With Mikel Arteta craving someone to challenge and soon displace Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, and Edu suffering a headache with these two fine options before him, surely the Algeria international marks a far more financially viable option for the little to no drop-off he would represent.