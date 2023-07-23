Everton could be set to bolster their attack in one fell swoop, finally handing Sean Dyche the perfect offensive platform to secure safety with ease.

Is Arnaut Danjuma joining on loan?

The first of which is all but confirmed, as Arnaut Danjuma reportedly completed his medical to join the club just yesterday. Given his dramatic change of heart in January, fans will likely be cautious about getting excited until he is properly announced. The deal will be a straight loan move for the full campaign.

However, some alternative fresh news comes courtesy of Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, who took to Twitter to detail the future of Watford whiz Ismaila Sarr.

Whilst Olympique de Marseille have already sent the first bid, it is noted further down in his Tweet that there is also: "Interest from Everton".

The Senegalese speedster is expected to cost just €20m (£17m) this summer, after years of speculation regarding a potential exit from Vicarage Road.

How many goals has Ismaila Sarr scored?

The long-running interest in the 25-year-old is well-founded, given how the dynamic forward has starred in both the Premier League and the Championship. His acquisition alongside Danjuma would add something which the Toffees have been desperately lacking for some time now: serious pace.

After all, journalist Rob Blanchette had detailed the various reasons why even Manchester United should have considered making a move back in 2020, writing:

"Why do I like Watford’s Ismaila Sarr? He fits Ole's #MUFC build. He's young, hungry and electric. When you watch him, you feel there's a top-class player in him."

Such fiendish speed paired with technical precision makes him a true threat for every full-back he comes across, with last season only serving to emphasise that once again.

A tally of ten goals and six assists from all across the front line showcases his versatility, suggesting that even if Dominic Calvert-Lewin was to endure another injury-hit term, the natural winger would be able to deputise well.

These figures come following his debut year in England, in which he notched 11 goal contributions in the top flight despite falling to relegation. In the season following he would then record 23 goal contributions in the Championship alone.

There are few wide men who have boasted such consistently impressive goalscoring figures despite his side often struggling, with his total career goals having now reached 57.

Whilst Dyche will hope that Danjuma can post these kinds of figures in his quest to bolster a relegation-threatened squad, the last term has been tough for the Dutchman, who has seen his chances dwindle. Just ten LaLiga appearances led to his expulsion to Tottenham Hotspur, where he would only start once in the Premier League before returning to Spain.

However, during the 2021/22 season he would thrive for Villarreal, playing a key role in their remarkable Champions League run which culminated in a semi-final exit to Liverpool.

Posting 16 goals and four assists across all competitions, pundit Kevin Phillips even branded him a "nightmare for defenders" at the time. However, he earned that success whilst supplemented by additional attacking firepower. Samuel Chukwueze and Jeremy Pino offered that extra threat to take the shine off the 26-year-old, allowing him space to thrive.

Perhaps placing Sarr and Danjuma in the same side could actually help them both explode, surpassing their current peaks due to the headache their respective presence would cause for defenders. Whoever they choose to double up on would only free up the space for their counterpart to instead wreak havoc.

As such, this move could be the one that returns the former AFC Bournemouth star to his best and one that helps propel Everton to safety.