Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie has been dealt another blow on the injury front days after it emerged that he would miss the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

What's the latest Spurs news?

On Friday evening, Tottenham's first choice left-back took to Instagram to share some troubling news about his availability for the rest of the season.

“An injury brings my season to an early end. It doesn’t take away from how grateful I am to every person that has supported me this year”, the Italian defender wrote, revealing that he had undergone surgery on his left quadriceps and would not feature again this season.

The left-back had been a key part of Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham side to that point, making 28 Premier League appearances and excelling in the inverted fullback role that the Spurs boss asked him to take up.

Still just 21-years-old, he has the best part of his career ahead of him and looks set to be Tottenham's first choice fullback for years to come, making him a bargain buy at just £25m last summer.

Udogie's first Premier League season Appearances 28 Goals 2 Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.95 Blocks per 90 1.02 Crosses per 90 0.83 Pass accuracy 85.8%

In his absence, it is expected that one of Ben Davies or Radu Dragusin will fill in at full-back against Arsenal, though Emerson Royal could also be deployed there as he was when Udogie was suspended earlier in the campaign.

However, a potential injury to fellow full-back Pedro Porro could force Royal to return to his natural right-back role, leaving Postecoglou with a conundrum against the highest scoring side in the division and Tottenham's arch-rivals, whose title charge they could effectively end with a result on Sunday. For Udogie though, there is more bad news.

Now, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the defender is "almost certainly" out of EURO 2024 entirely as a result of his injury. That comes as a devastating blow to both Udogie and the Azzurri, with the young defender having made it his "dream" to represent his country at a major tournament.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Udogie is expected to be sidelined for around three months, which will obviously see him return to action in the middle of July, which coincides with the end of the European Championships, making Udogie's participation incredibly unlikely.

The defender only made his debut for the senior Azzurri side in October, but had seemingly nailed down a starting berth in Luciano Spalletti's side. However, his place will now have to be given to someone else, with Inter Milan's Federico DiMarco and Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi both alternatives for the Italian boss in that position.

Italy face a tricky task to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition, having been drawn in a group alongside European heavyweights Spain and Croatia as well as Albania.

The current holders of the competition after beating England at Wembley in 2021 via a penalty shoot-out, they will be hoping that they can stage a repeat this time around, but will have to do so without the services of Udogie, who will now simply be hoping to be fit in time for pre-season with Spurs.