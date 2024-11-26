Aston Villa manager Unai Emery could be a busy man when the January transfer window comes around.

The club are in a great position to make it through to the knockout round of the Champions League, with these added games adding more pressure to the squad.

That pressure has been ramped up after six consecutive games without a win, meaning another few bodies will surely do in the upcoming transfer window.

Who Aston Villa could sign in January

According to reports emerging in recent days, it looks as thought the Villa Park side are in the mood to sign a new forward despite the form of Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins this season. Indeed, it's claimed that they are showing interest in Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is currently struggling at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim is looking at making some drastic changes at the Red Devils and this could see the Dutchman sold in January.

Elsewhere, CaughtOffside has reported that Emery is looking to sign Real Madrid youngster Arda Güler on loan, with the Spanish side open to let the teenager leave on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

These two signings could certainly offer something extra for Villa going forward, although will Emery need to move some players on to free up the wage bill and raise funds?

That may well be the case, so who is the most expendable asset?

How Aston Villa can raise funds in January

One name who might be open to leaving the club is Emiliano Buendia, who hasn’t been getting too many opportunities under Emery since returning from a serious injury.

The Argentinewas signed by former manager Dean Smith in the summer of 2021, it was initially seen as an exciting move. Smith was only too pleased to capture the attacking midfielder, saying:

"Emiliano has just completed an outstanding season in a championship-winning Norwich side with 31 combined goals and assists and was named player of the season in the league. He is equally capable as a wide attacker or as a number 10 and is a great addition to our attacking options. We are delighted to have made such an exciting signing so early in the summer."

His first season saw the attacking midfielder score four goals for the club in the top flight, while the 2022/23 campaign saw Buendia net just five times. Nine goals in two seasons for a player who cost Villa £33m was hardly the best return.

Things went from bad to worse, however, when he cruelly picked a cruciate ligament injury that ruled out the former Norwich star for the entirety of last term.

Villa subsequently went on to make great strides without him, signing new England international Morgan Rogers in January, who eventually settled into the number 10 role – Buendia’s favoured position.

Emiliano Buendia's statistics in PL for Aston Villa Metric 2021/22 2022/23 Goals 4 5 Assists 6 2 Big chances created 8 8 Key passes per game 1.4 1.1 Successful dribbles per game 1.1 0.7 Via Sofascore

Of course, he is still battling back from this injury, yet the midfielder has played only 196 minutes in all competitions for the club this season. With a contract until the summer of 2026, might Emery look to use January as the time to cash in on their once-record signing?

Taking home £75k-per-week for minimal output on the field, he should be one of the players who the club must be keen on moving on sooner rather than later.

Although hailed by Smith as being an exciting signing in 2021, he hasn’t quite lived up to his lavish fee. That’s a certainty.