Everton are now seven games unbeaten in the Premier League under David Moyes, who narrowly lost his first match against Brighton but has since taken the Toffees on a thrilling journey.

Gone are the days fraught with concern over Everton's place in the top flight, recent form creating a 15-point gap from relegation-zoned Ipswich Town. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all within a stone's throw of the 16th-place Blues.

These instantaneous improvements have changed the mood considerably, with Bramley Moore now having the feel of a potential hothouse for development and progress. Real progress. Sustained progress.