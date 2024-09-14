Arsenal’s academy has impressed in recent years, producing talents who are edging ever closer to breaking into the club’s first team under Mikel Arteta.

Ethan Nwaneri is arguably the most promising, making his debut for the club in September 2022 as a 15-year-old against Brentford at the GTEC Community Stadium - making him the youngest-ever appearance maker in the club's history.

The now 17-year-old has only made one more competitive first-team appearance for the Gunners since, but he has started in the Premier League 2 for the U21 side, registering 13 goal contributions in his 13 appearances last season.

Midfielder Nwaneri has been a consistent goalscoring option for various youth sides in recent years, scoring a combined 26 goals from midfield for the U18 and U21 sides since his breakthrough a couple of years ago.

Arsenal's youngest debutants Player Age at debut Year & opponent faced #1 Ethan Nwaneri 15 years, 5 months, 28 days 2022: Brentford #2 Cesc Fabregas 16 years, 5 months, 24 days 2003: Rotherham #3 Jack Wilshere 16 years, 8 months, 12 days 2008: Blackburn #4 Jermaine Pennant 16 years, 10 months, 15 days 1999: Middlesbrough #5 Paul Vaessen 16 years, 11 months, 11 days 1978: Lokomotive Leipzig #6 Ryan Smith 16 years, 11 months, 18 days 2003: Rotherham #7 Gedion Zelalem 16 years, 11 months, 29 days 2014: Coventry #8 Armand Traore 17 years, 16 days 2006: West Brom Data via Transfermarkt.

However, despite his consistent figures for the Hale End Academy, he’s yet to break into the starting team, with another European talent of a similar age already taking the world by storm at his club.

Lamine Yamal’s time at Barcelona

Like Nwaneri, Lamine Yamal is a player in the very early stages of his career, but the 17-year-old Spaniard has already announced himself as a key player for Barcelona after his breakthrough last season.

The forward made 50 appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga side, registering a total of 16 goal contributions - a stupendous figure for a player at such a tender age.

However, that would be just the tip of the iceberg for Yamal, with the youngster playing a huge part in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph this summer - featuring in every game, scoring a screamer against France whilst laying on four assists for his international teammates.

He subsequently was handed the Young Player of the Tournament award, a signal of his impact, with the talent continuing his impressive form into the new campaign.

Yamal already has five goal contributions in the opening four matches of the Hansi Flick era - aiming to claim another league title for Barça in the 2024/25 campaign.

Lamine Yamal's stats for Spain at Euro 2024 Statistics Tally Games 7 Goals 1 Assists 4 Shots taken 18 Pass accuracy 84% Successful dribbles 12 Chances created 19 Stats via FotMob

However, the Gunners could unearth their own version of the superstar, with one academy gem catching the eye in recent months.

The star who could be Arsenal’s own Yamal

Max Dowman may be a name unknown to many Arsenal supporters, but the young talent is making waves in the academy and progressing at a rapid rate.

The 14-year-old, who features internationally for England’s U17 side, is a regular performer in the club’s U18 squad - making his first appearance at that level at just 13. It's a ridiculous fact.

Dowman, who’s been dubbed as “remarkable” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, operates in an attacking midfield role - achieving a total of two goals and five assists - demonstrating his ability to create opportunities in the final third.

The youngster has already caught the eye of former player and current U18’s head coach Jack Wilshere, with the former Arsenal talent saying:

“He can be more consistent but he’s only 14 and hasn’t even started his GCSEs yet. We need to find a balance of letting him play and enjoy the game because of his age but also trying to get as much work into him as we can. Hopefully, we can fast-track him and when he goes over to the first team he’ll be more ready.”

It’s unfair to load expectations on such a young talent to impress, but given his rapid development and the qualities displayed, Dowman has all the tools to be the next player of a long list to break into the club’s first-team after spending numerous years in the academy setup.

Barça forward Yamal is just one example of a player who can thrive against Europe’s elite, with Dowman needing to remain focused and determined to continue on his upward trajectory before replicating the impact of the Spaniard at the Emirates.