Chelsea eventually got the job done this afternoon, edging past Leicester City in a 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge, securing a place in yet another FA Cup semi-final.

Mauricio Pochettino's side made hard work of the encounter, throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half after Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer put the Blues ahead.

An awful mistake from centre-back Axel Disasi handed the Foxes a route back into the game before winger Stephy Mavididi fired home a beautiful effort to level the tie.

However, late goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke put the game to bed, with Pochettino's side eventually making the extra man count after Callum Doyle's dismissal.

Despite the victory, one Chelsea player had an afternoon to forget, with the 29-year-old subject to boos after being substituted in the 86th minute.

Raheem Sterling's game in numbers vs Leicester

After a disappointing display against Newcastle United on Monday night, amassing just 15 touches in 71 minutes of play, winger Raheem Sterling was given another chance to impress by boss Pochettino.

However, the former Manchester City man produced another below-par performance, with Sterling managing only 13 passes and 40 touches during the game - a tally less than goalkeeper Robert Sanchez who achieved 32 passes and 49 touches.

Raheem Sterling's stats v Leicester Minutes played 86 Touches 40 Accurate passes 13/21 (62%) Shots 4 Key passes 4 Dribble success 1/4 Duel success 4/10 Possession lost 14x Stats via Sofascore

His poor display didn't stop there, with the 29-year-old losing possession 14 times - the second most of any Blues player after Palmer.

Sterling notably had a shocking outing in front of goal, with the attacker having his penalty saved by Foxes 'keeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

That was before he blazed a simply hopeless free kick high and wide from the edge of the area - with the England forward, who was handed a dismal 3/10 rating by Football.London's Tom Canton, subject to boos from his own supporters for the remainder of the encounter.

His poor afternoon was compounded after Madueke, the man who replaced Sterling, scored in stoppage time to secure victory for the Blues - with the youngster also completing 100% of the passes he attempted.

The man to replace Sterling next time out

After his successful cameo off the bench today, Madueke deserves a consistent run as a starter under Pochettino with the youngster having the potential to be an important player for the Blues.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Blues from PSV for £30m last January, has huge potential as seen from his time in the Netherlands contributing with 34 goals and assists, with the Chelsea faithful yet to see the best of the winger.

Madueke has scored twice for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, with his record impressive given the fact he's only managed 343 minutes in England's top flight.

His goal today, coupled with Sterling's current poor run of form, should give Pochettino the decision to allow Madueke to gain valuable first-team minutes and showcase why the club were so keen to spend a hefty amount on him given his tender age.