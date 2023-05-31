Arsenal have reportedly already made an offer to secure a new defender, who could finally give Ben White some much-needed competition in his role.

What's the latest on Ivan Fresneda to Arsenal?

That's according to German outlet BILD, who despite focusing on Borussia Dortmund's transfer activity, suggest that they must remain wary of the Gunners.

Especially in their pursuit of Spanish youngster Ivan Fresneda, who these two clubs are set to battle over this summer.

Whilst huge investment will likely be gained from the impending sale of Jude Bellingham, the fact that Edu has already tabled a 'lucrative offer' to the player will worry the German outfit, who likely see the defender as part of their rebuild to finally topple Bayern Munich.

It was noted in early May that the north London club were plotting a £20m bid for the 18-year-old, and this could now be confirmation of a progressing deal.

Who is Ivan Fresneda?

To already be a starter in one of Europe's top five leagues marks a massive success for the teenage sensation, and denotes a glittering future.

With 24 appearances across all competitions, it has admittedly been a tumultuous year for the Spanish side, who face a must-win clash on Sunday to secure their place in the top flight.

In keeping solid at the back but equally potent in attack, Fresneda will surely be imperative despite what his 6.67 average rating might suggest. He has averaged 0.8 key passes, 2.2 tackles and two clearances per game in purple and white, via Sofascore, yet due to his youth is often caught defensively unaware.

Therefore, to bring him under the tutelage of his compatriot Mikel Arteta, he could continue his rapid growth as a fine backup for White, who has shone himself as a makeshift full-back in a title-challenging side.

His average rating of 6.91 sees the two share key attributes, as his 0.7 key passes give way to 1.6 tackles and two clearances per game, also via Sofascore. In taking up a place as his understudy, Fresneda would be able to learn from the England international whilst being moulded in the image of his new boss.

There is precedent to suggest he could soon be challenging the 25-year-old too, as Matt Clark of La Liga Lowdown remarked:

"Iván Fresneda has been one of the revelations of the season so far in LaLiga, standing out for newly-promoted Real Valladolid. He is a remarkably complete right-back despite his young age, balancing his defensive duties with the odd attack too.

"He has that coveted combination of physicality and technical ability. Tall but agile, quick and athletic, he is also strong in the tackle and reads the game very well for someone so green when it comes to first-team football."

Journalist David Cartlidge sought to support this, by suggesting the youngster also boasts the requisite skillset and knowledge to emulate Oleksandr Zinchenko in his inverted role.

He claimed: "Fresneda [is] a very special talent and any club will be lucky to sign him. He's like a CM dropped in at full-back. Just over 6ft, athletic but above all excellent with the ball at his feet."

With Cedric Soares having struggled for game time out on loan at Fulham whilst entering his twilight years in England, Fresneda would offer a young, hungry and exciting alternative to White who could see his potential capitalised upon by Arteta.