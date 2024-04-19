Manchester United may have to break the bank to sign one rumoured target this summer, after it emerged that he would demand to be on more than Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

Red Devils eyeing key positions

It is set to be a summer of major change at Manchester United following another disappointing Premier League season. Currently seventh, they arguably have no chance of reaching next season's Champions League and though they could yet lift the FA Cup, it would serve only to paper over the cracks of the squad.

Up to 21 players could leave this summer in a major overhaul of the playing staff at the Theatre of Dreams, with Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial all out of contract and Sofyan Amrabat's loan not set to be made permanent.

Related Man Utd wasted millions signing Mount instead of Champions League hero The former Man United star scored and picked up two assists this week in the UCL.

Beyond that, the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and Amad Diallo could all depart, while Donny van De Beek looks set to return from his latest unsuccessful loan spell and may also move on.

There could be plenty of work on the incoming front too, with a centre-back and a full-back possibly among the priorities due to injuries, along with a central midfielder and a striker to provide cover and competition to 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund, who has endured a mixed first season at Old Trafford.

Ivan Toney demanding big wage

That comes in the form of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who had previously been discussed amid links to Chelsea and Arsenal.

Now, Manchester United have reportedly entered the race for his signature, but whoever signs him will have to stump up a lot of cash. That is because Toney is demanding a massive £250,000 per week for any new contract, according to The Sun, which is also why Brentford are struggling to offer him a new deal.

That sort of wage would see him take home more than Manchester United captain Fernandes, who currently earns £240,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's highest earners Player Weekly wage Casemiro £350,000 Raphael Varane £340,000 Marcus Rashford £300,000 Anthony Martial £250,000 Mason Mount £250,000 Bruno Fernandes £240,000

Toney himself has made no secret of his desire to leave Brentford on several occasions, but Thomas Frank has admitted that he would still like to keep his "world-class" striker until his contract runs out in 2025.

“For me as a coach I do not want to sell him. Of course I want my best players. Of course I say to Phil (Giles) and Matt (Benham) do not sell him", he explained. Ivan is a world class player, so why should we sell a world class player? I would rather want him to play here for the rest of his contract. That is not up to me to decide.”

Toney could reportedly set any buying club back £40m according to The Sun, though Frank hit back at this report claiming: "Normally I don’t go into these price labels, but I would say that’s very cheap for a 20-goal goalscorer in the Premier League.”

With such hefty wages and a not-so-cheap transfer fee, could he prove value for money for INEOS?