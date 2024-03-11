It is believed that an in-demand striker target actually favours joining Arsenal this summer, as his club look set to soften their asking price for him.

Arsenal seeking new forward signing for Arteta

Following their dramatic 2-1 win over Brentford, Mikel Arteta's side now boast an impressive tally of 33 goals in their last eight Premier League matches.

Arsenal also sit level on points with title rivals Liverpool atop the table, as they chase a first domestic crown in 20 years. Their attacking flair has gone up a gear since the beginning of 2024, with Arteta's team looking rejuvenated in that sense.

Arsenal's top league scorers this season Goals Bukayo Saka 13 Kai Havertz 8 Leandro Trossard 7 Declan Rice 6 Gabriel Martinelli 6

However, that hasn't stopped repeated links to world-class strikers. Indeed, Arsenal are thought to be admirers of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins for the number nine role, while they've been constantly mentioned as suitors for Brentford's Ivan Toney.

The 27-year-old has scored four goals in nine appearances so far this season, since returning from his ban for alleged gambling breaches. Arsenal have been linked with a move for Toney since last summer, but this summer could finally be the time he moves on from his current club.

"It's quite obvious that Ivan Toney will most likely be sold in the summer," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank earlier this term.

"It can be expensive to sell your best player, but on the other hand, I also know that by summer, he'll only have a year left on his contract with us. We also know what he's worth. I don't think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now."

Toney's ability to drop deep and link up play, as even highlighted by Declan Rice, could be a real asset to Arteta - with a report this week sharing some potentially good news in their pursuit of the England international.

Toney favours Arsenal move as Brentford soften stance

As per The Mirror and journalist Ryan Taylor, Toney favours a move to Arsenal this summer, but given he's not the only striker on their radar, it is believed Brentford will have to soften their price tag to entice Edu to the negotiating table.

It appears Arsenal are holding all of the cards here, and with just 12 months left on his contract, £60 million is deemed a realistic valuation. This is despite Frank previously stating that Toney is worth around £100 million, as the Bees now look as if they must slash that fee by nearly half.

"It’s down to him [how far he goes]. He’s got a bit of everything. He’s powerful, he’s pacy and skilful. Year-by-year your football IQ goes up," said former Brentford player Hermann Hreidarsson on Toney.

"He’s a world-class player and it’s down to him. He can go wherever he wants."