With Joshua Zirkzee all but confirmed as a Manchester United player, it appears that Erik ten Hag’s side are eager to bring further attacking talents to Old Trafford.

Red Devils desperate for more attacking firepower

The latest news out of the red side of Manchester has seen the Red Devils agree a deal for Bologna talisman Zirkzee. A recent report by Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Man Utd will not pay the Dutchman’s £35 million release clause but rather pay a slightly higher fee over the next three years.

United are showing no signs of slowing down after Zirkzee with recent rumours linking the Red Devils with a move for his Netherlands teammate Xavi Simons. It is reported that the 21-year-old is set to leave his current club PSG this summer, either on a permanent deal or on loan.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe also has his sights on another central striker with the Red Devils among the numerous clubs interested in Canada striker Jonathan David. The Lille talisman has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United this summer and could be available for as little as £25 million.

With Man United clearly still in the market for further attacking talent, it appears that one player has made it clear that he wants a move to Old Trafford during the transfer window.

Ivan Toney keen on Man Utd transfer

As first reported on the X account of journalist Christian Falk, Ivan Toney wants to join Manchester United this summer with his agent already informing his current club Brentford of his intentions to leave.

This development follows the news from earlier in the week that United had been having internal discussions about Toney alongside Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Whilst it was previously thought that talks had not progressed beyond these initial discussions, Toney and his agent appear to have taken the initiative and are now actively pushing for a move to happen.

Having previously been linked with moves to Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, Toney's preference for a move to Old Trafford could see the Red Devils win the race for the highly sought-after striker.

The attention around the 28-year-old is to be expected with Toney standing out as one of the Premier League's best performers over the last few seasons. The Englishman, at Euro 2024, has scored 36 goals across his three full seasons in the top flight with the 2022/23 season seeing the striker notch on 20 occasions.

Toney's time with Brentford saw him become a fan favourite at the Gtech Community Stadium and earn the plaudits of manager Thomas Frank. Speaking on rumours of the 28-year-old's departure back in September 2023, the Danish coach told the press:

“Ivan is a world-class player, so why should we sell a world-class player? I would rather want him to play here for the rest of his contract. That is not up to me to decide.”

Unfortunately for Frank, it appears that Toney will not remain at Brentford until his contract expires in the summer of 2025 and could be a Man United player by the time the window closes.