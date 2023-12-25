It's safe to say Sunderland have experienced a whirlwind year, making it to the Championship playoff semi-finals under Tony Mowbray last season and then sacking him this campaign in an attempt to acquire fresh blood in the dug-out to take the Black Cats to the next level.

It will be intriguing to see how 2024 pans out for new boss Michael Beale, hoping to add a promotion to his managerial CV with the Tyne and Wear side from the second tier up to the Premier League.

He could well have his work cut out for him based on Sunderland's display in his debut match in charge however, the Black Cats were hopeless at the Stadium of Light in a shocking 3-0 loss.

A number of players have sparkled this season for Sunderland, the Black Cats aiming to secure a comfortable playoff spot without any nerves attached and not leave their fate in the playoffs hanging in the balance until the very end of the 46-game season slog.

We at Football FanCast have decided to rank every player (out of 10) currently in the Sunderland camp as we reach the midpoint of this enthralling Championship season already - albeit only those who have at least started five games in the league.

Goalkeeper

Anthony Patterson

7 - Patterson has started every game in the second tier this season, putting in consistent competent displays in goal for the Black Cats with six clean sheets accumulated.

The 23-year-old has struggled in some games this season however, meaning he's behind the likes of rival shot-stoppers Alex Palmer and Mads Hermansen in the league when it comes to total of clean sheets.

Full-backs

Trai Hume

8 - Subject to transfer interest this January from the likes of promotion rivals Leeds United, Trai Hume has enhanced his game even more this season after bursting onto the scene at the Stadium of Light relocating from his native Northern Ireland in 2021.

Dennis Cirkin

6 - Cirkin's time as Sunderland's main left-back this season has been derailed by two serious hamstring injury setbacks, not featuring for the Tyne and Wear outfit since the start of November.

The 21-year-old had picked up one assist from the eight games he played when fully fit, but his absence hasn't necessarily been felt owing to other players stepping up to fill in for him adequately.

Niall Huggins

7 - Huggins is the player in question who has managed to fill the Cirkin void effectively, played slightly out of position in defence as a natural winger pushed back to a left-back.

Cirkin will find it hard to displace the Welshman when he does finally make his return, a settled member of the Black Cats' defence now.

Centre-backs

Daniel Ballard

9 - The ex-Arsenal centre-back has been a star at the back for Sunderland this campaign, looking more and more like a leader in defence even with partner Luke O'Nien wearing the captain's armband.

Ballard has been invaluable scoring goals coming up from the back too, chipping in with crucial strikes when his team need him to step up to the mark in finely balanced contests.

It's why Mowbray was so complimentary of the former Gunners man when he was boss, labelling Ballard as a "diamond" and a "warrior" for his relentless energy and determination.

Luke O'Nien

8 - O'Nien has been equally solid in the heart of defence this campaign, forming an intimidating centre-back duo with Ballard in the process.

The 29-year-old is a loyal Black Cats servant and will want to give everything and more in the remainder of the campaign to the cause, hopefully securing promotion to the promised land of the top-flight as captain.

Jenson Seelt

6 - The summer signing from PSV Eindhoven has been used sparingly here and there this season when O'Nien and Ballard have missed out, Jenson Seelt starting a handful of games this season and performing admirably under pressure at just 20 years of age.

Midfielders

Jobe Bellingham

8 - The Bellingham family have another starboy in the making with this Black Cats teenage sensation, Jobe Bellingham showing no signs of immaturity or nerves when selected with accomplished displays.

Taking the second tier by storm, it's no surprise to see the 18-year-old already being lined up for a big move away from the Stadium of Light in the not-so-distant future to follow in his esteemed brother's footsteps at Real Madrid.

Dan Neil

8 - Bellingham's midfield counterpart in Dan Neil has also been crucial at points this season, providing the Black Cats with a goalscoring presence from further back when the advanced attackers are off the pace.

Rising through the youth ranks to be a cemented first-team option, the 24-year-old will hope he can reach even loftier heights in 2024 by becoming a Premier League player for his boyhood club.

Pierre Ekwah

7 - Pierre Ekwah's performances this season have alerted Premier League clubs to his services if rumours are true, the former West Ham United midfielder impressive for the Black Cats in the Championship to date.

Scoring two goals this season - both strikes coming in an emphatic 5-0 win over Southampton in August - Ekwah has been used both as a holding option and as a more free central midfielder when necessary.

Adil Aouchiche

6 - The former Paris St. Germain man has shown in flashes that he can be a top talent when utilised effectively - scoring in a 3-1 win against Birmingham City in November a matter of minutes after being introduced into the game off the bench.

Yet, his impactful performances to date haven't demanded that he's regular on the teamsheet from the start and so the 21-year-old midfielder has been reduced to just making the most of his limited time on the pitch when thrown on late into matches instead of being truly valued.

Chris Rigg

6 - Much like Aouchiche, Chris Rigg has come into the side and done a job when called upon to do so. The 16-year-old has plenty to work on as a raw talent still learning the ropes, however, not featuring in the Championship since October. Can Beale get more out of the sprightly Black Cats teenager given time in the job?

Alex Pritchard

7 - If it wasn't for his mini rejuvenation under interim boss Mike Dodds recently, Alex Pritchard would be staring at a far lower rating next to his name. However, the former Huddersfield Town man has revived his stuttering Sunderland career by picking up three assists under Dodds in as many games before Beale came in.

It remains to be seen however whether he continues to thrive or fades away into the background under Beale, the 30-year-old a hard-to-contain creative force on his day from midfield when firing on all cylinders.

Bradley Dack

6 - Signed by Mowbray - who managed Bradley Dack at previous club Blackburn Rovers - in the summer, it's a transfer reunion that hasn't worked out for either party involved especially with Mowbray now gone.

Recurring injury problems that saw his time with the Riversiders become tainted have reared their ugly head again in his new surroundings, killing any momentum Dack was beginning to create to really make his mark on the first team.

Forwards

Patrick Roberts

6 - Patrick Roberts has also failed to string together consistent displays for Sunderland this season, only amassing one assist from 21 appearances to date.

Beale will hope his new presence in the dugout can breathe life back into Roberts, who has been passive this campaign down the right-hand side.

Jack Clarke

9 - Whilst Roberts has let games pass him by this season, Jack Clarke has given his all in every game this season with devastatingly effective displays becoming second nature for the left winger.

Hitting double figures for goals already this campaign, the 23-year-old attacker will hope he can continue being the star man Sunderland craves as their pursuit of promotion becomes trickier next year.

Abdoullah Ba

6 - Starting the season at a breakneck pace with two goals and an assist from his first nine games, Abdoullah Ba has since fizzled out and has found his game time cut recently.

Nazariy Rusyn

5 - Nazariy Rusyn comes in with the lowest rating of the camp so far, still goalless this season after joining the Black Cats from his native Ukraine this summer.

Beale could well unearth a potent striker in Rusyn - helping himself to an assist at least for his troubles - but he's been largely underwhelming meaning players such as Clarke have had to be as impactful as they have been to make up for other misfiring teammates.

Mason Burstow

5 - Mason Burstow has been as ineffective as Rusyn up top, the former Charlton man wanting to forget about his stint at the Stadium of Light so far on loan from Chelsea with zero goals notched up.

Eliezer Mayenda

4 - Sunderland's recruitment in the striker positions this summer has proven to be misstep after misstep, Eliezer Mayenda another dud purchased in the off-season.

Injured for the first three months of his Sunderland career, Mayenda's time on the pitch for the Championship side when fully fit has been unmemorable to date with the 18-year-old also yet to break his goalscoring duck.

Luis Semedo

4 - Sunderland must be experiencing heavy deja vu currently when it comes to their conveyor belt of poor strikers, Luis Semedo also failing to find the back of the net from 13 games in the league to date.

This striker crisis could see Beale go in for a new forward this January, a position that clearly needs strengthening.

Manager

Tony Mowbray

7 - The recently departed Black Cats boss will have felt harshly treated by the club when news transpired of his sacking, Mowbray steering an inexperienced Sunderland squad to within touching distance of a playoff spot before his surprise axing.

Those with connections to the Championship club will just hope the gamble of getting rid of Mowbray pays off, entering the unknown somewhat with Beale who has been uninspiring recently notably with Rangers in Scotland.