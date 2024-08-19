Sunderland have suffered a huge blow with the news that an "amazing" player is open to leaving the club, with one of their Championship rivals hovering for his signature.

Sunderland Rohl past Sheffield Wednesday

The Black Cats faced an in-form Sheffield Wednesday side on Sunday afternoon, but Regis Le Bris' men produced a wonderful performance at the Stadium of Light. Despite the Owls' own impressive redemption story under Danny Rohl, Sunderland simply had too much quality for them, blowing them away in the first half and leading 3-0 at the break, thanks to an opening header from Dennis Cirkin and further goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O'Nien.

Mayenda then added his second of the afternoon, putting the icing on the cake on a performance that saw so many players shine, including Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke.

The early signs of life under Le Bris are hugely encouraging for Sunderland and their supporters, with maximum points gained from their opening two Championship matches this season, but keeping hold of their star men will be vital to their promotion hopes. Now, a big update has emerged regarding one such figure.

"Amazing" Sunderland player open to leaving

According to a new report from Football Insider, Sunderland could lose Clarke this summer after he rejected a new deal, with Leeds United keen on signing him.

The Whites are "in the market for a proven forward before the transfer window closes after Crysencio Summerville’s exit and Georginio Rutter’s soon-to-be-completed Brighton move". The 23-year-old is a strong option for them and is "open" to a return to Elland Road.

Losing Clarke this summer would be an almighty blow for Sunderland and Le Bris, considering what an influential performer he is, providing so much wizardry and end product from his left-sided attacking role.

The Englishman was sensational against Wednesday over the weekend, running their defenders ragged and wowing with his technical ability. He completed 100% of his dribbles, created one big chance and also registered an assist, showing exactly why the Black Cats must do all they can to keep hold of him.

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has lauded Clarke in the past, too, further highlighting why seeing him move to Leeds would be so hard to take: "He was amazing tonight. Scored two great goals, earned the penalty, he stuck it away, which shows the confidence level he’s got to stand up and take the penalty, and the composure for his second goal.

"But not just the goal. The more the game went on, the more this team knows to give it to Clarke who can run it 40 yards up the pitch, he can cut inside, pass it to people in the box, he can shoot."

The biggest issue Sunderland have is that Clarke doesn't appear to see his long-term future at the club, and is open to leaving after turning down the contract offer, and having an unhappy player in the ranks can ultimately be an issue. The hope is that he has a change of heart, though, but Le Bris may be resigned to losing one of his best players right before the transfer deadline.