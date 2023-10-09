Tottenham Hotspur will be delighted with their rapid progress under Ange Postecoglou, who has transformed them from a side seemingly frightened to play football and labouring to poor results under turgid management, into an outfit oozing positivity, seemingly capable of challenging the very best.

Liverpool and Manchester United both fell victim to their never-say-die attitude, with Arsenal twice being pegged back at the Emirates to earn a vital point. As such, they are the only side in the Premier League who remain unbeaten, aside from their north London rivals.

The football is electric, and the fans are already appreciating the revolution being ushered in after years of disappointment.

TalkSPORT's Jamie O'Hara would echo such a sentiment, noting: "Oh Gabby I'm loving big Ange.

"Big Ange has come in and he's just been a breath of fresh air. I love the way he talks, I love the way he sets the team up, I just love the way that we're playing now as a football club."

And whilst fans will be cautiously optimistic of their blistering start, the former Celtic boss insists they are not here to make up the numbers: "We’re top of the table because we’ve played some good football, been consistent and overcome some big challenges. That’s where we are at the moment but we’re still building. We’re still trying to build a team and a way of playing and our target is to improve. If we can improve on what we’ve done so far then we’ll see where that takes us."

Although the bulk of the squad has been near-faultless, there is still a slight issue with the left wing spot, as Richarlison continues to falter as Heung-min Son seeks to step up into the striker role.

Were they to have someone like Jack Grealish for example, who knows how far this team could go.

Did Spurs nearly sign Jack Grealish?

Whilst the former Aston Villa man might seem like a random name to throw in as a star who might ease their outstanding issue, there is reason behind his inclusion.

After all, the 28-year-old was once a pretty serious target of Spurs', and years before his eventual move to Manchester City, it could have been north London that he made his home had they pushed a little harder under Mauricio Pochettino.

As the Villans languished in the Championship back in 2018, Daniel Levy hatched an unsurprisingly shrewd plan to snag the maverick from his boyhood club for as little as £15m, despite his £40m asking price being well-documented. Whilst they upped their eventual bid to £25m, it was once again rejected, causing reported frustration from the trickster as he pushed for an exit that would never come.

The Villa manager at the time, Steve Bruce, would praise his star man for his reaction to such a blow: "We understand the human side. He will want to play in the Premier League, Europe, Champions League. The owner has made it clear that he wants him to stay. To be fair to Jack, he has got on with it."

However, it is fair to say that holding on for a little bit longer paid dividends, with Pep Guardiola eventually coming along to pry him once and for all, with a fee few clubs could ever say no to.

The Citizens would pay a mouth-watering £100m, breaking the British transfer record and also placing a near-impossible price tag to live up to. Despite that, Grealish has impressed, fulfilling his wildest dreams last season as he was ever-present as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, writing history in the process.

To think that Levy, had he just forked up the £40m asking price three years earlier, could have acquired himself a £100m player, is a frustrating notion. However, it is so brilliantly typical of the frugal businessman famed for his reluctance to spend big.

Were they to swap the England international for Richarlison, who last season would score just one league goal all year, and instantly Postecoglou would receive an even greater boost set to elevate his already impressive side to new heights.

How good is Jack Grealish?

"The best game he has played since he has been with us, by far," Guardiola purred back in January 2022. "This was an exceptional performance. He played really, really well. I’m talking about when he has the ball, what he has to do. In a team that is so tight, they defend so narrow, it is not easy. He played exceptionally.

Jack Grealish's top assets Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.29 85th Pass Completion 84.3% 95th Progressive Carries 5.97 97th Progressive Passes Received 12.97 96th All stats via FBref

“In Aston Villa he played wide and after he moved wherever he wants and came inside. I think he’s the perfect player to play between the lines. He’s so aggressive, he makes incredible runs, he dropped the Southampton team to the byline, his decision-making is excellent. He had two almost clear chances to dribble and shoot that was blocked.

“He played really well. I’m so satisfied for the performance Jack has done."

To receive such lofty praise from a legendary manager such as him should speak volumes, with talkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders adding him to the list of England's "world class" talent pool in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup.

However, it was not an easy start to life at the Etihad for the £300k-per-week maestro, who scored just three and assisted three more in his debut Premier League term. These are figures he would take to another level the season following, scoring five and assisting seven in the league, and making an impressive 50 appearances across all competitions.

Given the Spanish tactician rotates so often, Grealish's reliable presence speaks volumes for his talent.

The scout who actually picked the winger up for Villa, Jim Thomas, spoke in 2019 about the undecided future of the crowning jewel of his career. He would wax lyrical about his emergence, but crucially ended his interview by noting: "I wouldn't have wanted him to go like but I think if he played for [Spurs] I think they'd be the perfect team."

Whilst he would argue otherwise given the success he has since earned, Postecoglou would surely love to have him as the perfect man to complete his side for now and help them mount a truly serious challenge to build off their outstanding start.