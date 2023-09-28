Everton are enjoying a mini resurgence of late, with Sean Dyche having masterminded back-to-back away wins against two tough opposition.

First toppling Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, the Toffees were good value for their 3-1 victory and brushed aside an outfit who lost just twice at home throughout all of the last Premier League season.

Then, a trip to the Midlands saw them return to the scene of last month's 4-0 demolition, and come away with a 2-1 result that could and arguably should have been much more.

Two formidable grounds have been conquered against all the odds, and they will now return to Merseyside hoping to translate that form to Goodison Park, as they welcome relegation-favourites Luton Town.

For once Dyche will boast a selection headache going into this clash, given the number of impressive performances. However, there were a few true standouts.

Who played well for Everton vs Aston Villa?

Having been deservedly awarded Everton's Player of the Match award following the clash, it was certainly a night to remember for young James Garner, who once again showcased what damage he can do when deployed in his favoured position.

Having assisted their third against the Bees, he popped up at Villa Park with a goal this time as he ghosted into the box, took a neat touch and lashed home a left-footed shot at Robin Olsen's near post.

That was not all the Manchester United academy graduate achieved though, with his energy arguably setting the tone from midfield, leading the press on Leander Dendoncker in particular, and subsequently winning 11 of the 13 ground duels he competed in.

Alongside the 22-year-old was a similarly cultured performer too, with Amadou Onana also impressing as the lead defensive anchor. Although he took some time to warm up, once he got going he was unstoppable, and actually assisted that Garner strike with a cute inside pass to bypass the opposition's backline.

He too would enjoy great defensive success, winning four of the six duels competed in and making two tackles, but also added two key passes to that display, via Sofascore. It was also nearly capped off with a fierce long-range effort, which appeared to kiss the crossbar on the way out for a goal kick.

Dyche has some serious decision-making to do upon their return home, as the 5-2-3 formation worked a treat to nullify the threat of their hosts. However, facing the Hatters poses a completely different threat altogether.

Everton's recent EFL Cup Runs Round Reached Opponent 2023/24 Fourth Burnley - TBC 2022/23 Third AFC Bournemouth - 4-0 loss 2022/21 Third QPR - 2-2 (7-8 loss on pens)

He will surely want to press them into mistakes to get the Goodison Park crowd on their side, with these two midfielders surely guaranteed their spots after such a solid night's work.

However, it could prove a step too far for Jack Harrison, who despite making his debut and first appearance in Royal Blue, worked tirelessly to prove exactly why he could be the perfect player for both Everton and his new boss.

How did Everton sign Jack Harrison?

Capitalising on the mass exodus following Leeds United's relegation, the Toffees swooped late after they had first shown major interest in his teammate.

Seeing bids pushed back and transfer requests demanded, a deal for Wilfried Gnonto could not be struck, and they had to settle for the Englishman on loan.

However, it was nearly a venture that failed at the final hurdle, as the Villans of all sides showed late interest as Kevin Thelwell sought to tie the deal up.

Fabrizio Romano offered the damaging news to Evertonians, writing on his Twitter: "Understand Jack Harrison has decided to join Aston Villa after direct call with Unai Emery. Despite medical tests at Everton, he’ll now prepare travel for medical at Villa — been his first choice. Villa already agreed loan deal with Leeds by activating relegation clause."

However, qualms regarding his availability invoked red flags, as they sought an immediate replacement for Emi Buendia, who had just recently suffered an ACL injury.

Dyche, however, was willing to wait, knowing how important the 26-year-old could prove to be once he returned to fitness.

The winger would make Emery rue that decision last night with an outstanding debut display, bringing huge promise for the rest of his time with the Toffees.

How did Jack Harrison play vs Aston Villa?

Starting on the right flank alongside Arnaut Danjuma and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, it was a potent front three boasting immense physicality and incredible goal threat.

However, Harrison's work rate arguably shined above all else, as he occupied a similar role to Garner in that he led the press from the front. Although he did not enjoy huge amounts of possession, when on the ball he was efficient and cut-throat. Then, off it he recorded two interceptions and one tackle, winning a further four total duels, via Sofascore.

The £90k-per-week star had warned Evertonians that his work rate would never falter upon first signing, telling Everton's official website that he will "give everything" for the club, whilst also claiming: "From the beginning, the manager expressed how much he wanted me."

Dyche would then note his starring assets, which were shown for the first time last night: "He is a proven Premier League performer who provides a goal threat and assists, is technically very good, and works hard for the team."

He would nearly cap off his debut with an assist too, as he ghosted infield and played a delightful ball through for Calvert-Lewin, who could only fire into the arms of the goalkeeper.

It seems like the former Burnley boss is slowly putting together a side moulded in his image, filled with workmanlike assets willing to fight for him and the shirt. Fortunately, when compared to other wingers across Europe, Harrison just so happens to sit in the top 17% for interceptions per 90, the top 8% for blocks per 90 and the top 14% for clearances per 90, via FBref.

The former Manchester City whiz is the quintessential Dyche footballer, boasting a touch of class to match hard-working grit. Should he remain available now, with his fitness carefully managed, the speedster could prove to be an integral part in not just surviving the drop, but starting to push in the right direction.