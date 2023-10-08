Everton recorded easily their most comprehensive victory of the campaign thus far, as they brushed aside AFC Bournemouth to claim a richly-deserved and must-needed 3-0 Premier League win at Goodison Park.

Having failed to score more than one goal at home in nearly 12 months, it had felt like a result that was coming, given how dominant Sean Dyche's men had been in clashes with Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the term. However, such was their misfortune, few could have predicted when their luck would finally come in.

Massively aided by a visiting side devoid of any passion, cutting-edge or desire to challenge a beleaguered home side with well-documented struggles in Merseyside, it was a pretty perfect afternoon as they oversaw three different scorers and a clean sheet.

Whilst a near-impossible task to pin down a sole Player of the Match, although James Garner was the official recipient on Everton's official channels, there were too many standouts to laud.

Jarrad Branthwaite was resolute as always at the back, protecting Jordan Pickford who too starred in goal, whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin put in yet another tireless display in which he did everything but score.

Things seem to finally be clicking into place for Dyche, who faces a true challenge after the international break: his first Merseyside Derby supported by home fans.

Who played well for Everton vs Bournemouth?

As aforementioned, it was a truly outstanding display from their number nine, who continued his road to full fitness by completing another admirable 83 minutes before being replaced by Beto.

As a willing runner sent into channels, he seemingly won everything in the air and even his own second balls at times.

However, it was actually Dwight McNeil who was lauded as their best player, earning an 8.6 Sofascore rating that surpassed Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jack Harrison, all of whom found the net. That should come as little surprise given the former Burnley wide man was often the man creating, having amassed a whopping six key passes and creating two big chances, despite failing to register an assist.

The Cherries were consistently terrorised down his flank, seemingly too shell-shocked to even threaten the host's goal. Despite that, Pickford was still comfortable when called upon, making three routine saves, hitting 16 accurate long balls, and even registering a key pass too.

It would be hard to find fault with anyone on the pitch, but it could be argued that the show was instead stolen by the on-loan Leeds United dynamo, whose stunning strike added a much-needed cushion just before the break.

How did Jack Harrison play vs Bournemouth?

Earning just his second start for the Toffees since his summer move, it was a typically industrious display from the two-footed wide man, who offered a dash of attacking flair to partner his relentless work ethic.

Dyche would have been purring watching him chase down defenders and harass the opposition midfielders, with his 47 touches indicative of someone sufficiently involved.

Everton & Leeds United transfers Date Fee Paid Jack Harrison (LUFC to EFC) 2023 Loan Matthew Pennington (EFC to LUFC) 2017 Loan Ross Barkley (EFC to LUFC) 2012 Loan Jermaine Beckford (LUFC to EFC) 2010 Free Nigel Martyn (LUFC to EFC) 2003 €800k (£693k) Gary Speed (LUFC to EFC) 1999 €4.87m (£4.2m) All fees via Transfermarkt

With the ball, the 26-year-old would remain efficient, recording one key pass alongside his 80% pass accuracy, whilst also creating a big chance and even winning 100% of his two aerials, via Sofascore.

However, it was his goalscoring know-how that instead shone through, with his back-post header being miraculously blocked before Doucoure lashed in the rebound. Understandably snatching the headlines though was his actual goal, a side-footed volley from 25 yards out, meticulously placed over Neto that struck the underside of the bar and bounced over the line.

A truly beautiful strike, perfectly measured to bypass those in his way, it also marked an important effort to ensure there was additional protection to the scoreline, given how fragile the Toffees have been at times.

Journalist Connor O'Neill would even hand the £90k-per-week star an impressive 8/10 rating in his post-match analysis, writing: "Superb after a slow start. He took his goal really well and offered Everton a balance to their side that they haven't had this season. The fitter he gets, the better he will become."

It seems that fans are only seeing the start of what promises to be a fine deal achieved by Kevin Thelwell, who fought off late interest from Aston Villa to secure his signature.

Clearly, writer Ell Bretland is indebted to the Director of Football, who described Harrison as a perfect fit for the club: "Don’t know how to explain it other than Jack Harrison is a proper Everton player."

Why did Everton sign Harrison?

Many knew just how talented an individual they had acquired in the summer, with his progress into the first team hampered due to injury. However, the suspense his absence provided has only added to the excitement and made his instant impact feel even more earned.

Last season saw the speedster star for the relegated Whites, scoring an admirable five times and assisting a further seven in the league, to no avail. His work for a club in crisis gave credence to the suggestion that he might prove imperative for Everton, who too have been striving for safety with each passing year.

However, Harrison's US college coach Bobby Muuss would outline these attributes anyway, speaking to the Liverpool Echo after the deal had been announced: "The guy knows how to grind. He’s been grinding and taking the longer approach and the harder road than some others.

"If I’m an Evertonian right now, I’m excited to have a person with that mentality and character in my side for sure. Jack had attributes that some people just don’t have. With his work-rate, his ability to beat players and his savviness, he was just different."

These are attributes that Dyche will have certainly hoped to attain with his signing, with the rest of the team likely delighted with his progress already. The sky truly is the limit for the former Manchester City man, who seems like not just the perfect man for the club, but for the manager too.

Yesterday only helped to emphasise that further, with it being a notion only certain to be reinforced with each passing game.