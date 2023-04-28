Leeds United have had little to enjoy this season, suffering through yet another relegation battle which seems set to once again go down to the wire.

Having played plenty of teams around them lately, they have now seemingly expunged all of their so-called 'easier' games. The run-in for Javi Gracia now consists of trips to Bournemouth, Manchester City and West Ham, whilst welcoming the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to their home, too.

It marks a time for their big players to step up, although given the form of the squad this season, it is unknown who might be their saviour - if there is to be one at all.

Whether they survive or not, what is certain is that this outfit needs gutting. There are too many passengers, happy to stand idly by whilst this great club veers towards the drop. Since sacking Marcelo Bielsa, whether it was the right move or not, the club has been without an identity or a long-term strategy, as summed up by their lack of progress in the period since the Argentinian's departure.

Jack Harrison was one player who threatened to step into that aforementioned starring role following a fine start to the season, yet with recent results going awry, the wide man has wilted. It only further cements his status as a wildly inconsistent asset and one on which the West Yorkshire outfit could seek to make a tidy profit this summer.

How has Jack Harrison played this season?

Having spent three years on loan at Elland Road, the 26-year-old would make the permanent switch in 2021 for a fee of just £11m. This marked a fine bargain, to ensure that a fan favourite would be sticking around for good.

However, just last January saw the former Manchester City man instead linked with a move away, culminating in his planned exit to Leicester City before the deal was cancelled at the 11th hour.

Since then, across a 14-game period since the closure of the window, the trickster boasts three goals and three assists. It is not a dreadful return, but one which is made even more frustrating given the 18 games where Harrison went without a goal beforehand.

The £50k-per-week ace had been lauded by pundit Noel Whelan just a year ago for his "clinical edge", yet it seems that has now been lost. In the key moments this season, when they have needed him most, the forward has admittedly gone missing.

It is this unreliability that makes his rise in value so interesting. Leicester, who were pushing to acquire him in January, reportedly saw a £20m bid knocked back.

The thought must be that should they retain their Premier League status, they could demand far more.

Given Harrison was valued at just €3.5m (£3m) back in 2018, to now see that figure at €22m (£19.4m) marks a meteoric rise - 546% to be precise.

It therefore poses an interesting option for Gracia this summer, as the money recouped from this potential exit could fund some wholesale changes in this squad. Therefore, should they manage to entice someone to pay over the odds, a sale must be sanctioned; even welcomed.