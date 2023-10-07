Arsenal boast a rich history of academy production, with their immense focus on ensuring both the success of the club's present and future a trait which has helped them stand out among others.

Almost always willing to offer a youngster their first-team chance had they earned it, they have therefore produced some of England's most talented players, with Bukayo Saka the starring modern-day example that continues to offer a glowing recommendation of Hale End.

In fact, transfer insider and world-renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano would seek to laud the Gunners' infrastructure which allows for such proficiency at academy level: "What a moment it was for Ethan Nwaneri and Arsenal this weekend! The 15-year-old made history by becoming the youngest-ever player in the Premier League, and it’s a testament to the Gunners’ academy.

"It’s pretty clear Arsenal are doing a fantastic job with young players. The academy is excellent, they’re very good in the scouting system but also in how they present their long-term project to players and their parents.

“It’s just the beginning – they have at least two or three talents ready to shine in the next months, but it will take some time and they prefer to keep names quiet as they don’t want to put too much expectation on these young kids."

Although Saka might be the current benchmark for a graduate to strive for, it would make more sense for Myles Lewis-Skelly, who is surely part of that group Romano hints at, to instead look up to Jack Wilshere.

How good was Jack Wilshere?

Having enjoyed a youth career littered with goals, accolades and outstanding performances, it was never bound to take long for the 31-year-old to emerge into the senior setup.

However, few could have predicted just how impressive he would prove to be at that level, taking to first-team football with complete ease before enjoying arguably the best night of his career in 2011 as he marshalled a prime Barcelona at just 19 years old, silencing Xavi and Andres Iniesta in the process.

Such consistent form up until 2013 drew widespread praise, with some of the world's finest talents rushing to laud the Englishman. Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger would first note: "I don’t think one player makes a team. In his position, he’s one of the best players there are.

"I would say that Jack Wilshere has very good movement, he’s very dynamic and has a good left foot. He’s got a real eye for the way he sees his players around him. I would say those are his main talents.”

Then, an opponent from the Barcelona side he dominated years before, Dani Alves, would even issue a plea for the Catalan giants to try and pry him from the Emirates: "He is a great player who we have met playing against Arsenal and without doubt he can reach the height of the players we have here at Barcelona like Xavi and Iniesta.

“He has a lot of quality and a great personality. If I was given the chance to choose, he is a player that I would sign for Barcelona."

Jack Wilshere's worst injuries Games Missed Days out 2015/16 - Hairline crack in calfbone 55 247 2011/12 - Ankle Surgery 39 127 2011/12 - Knee Surgery 35 125 2011/12 - Fatigue Fracture 31 104 2014/15 - Ankle Injury 22 90

All stats via Transfermarkt

However, despite all the potential encapsulated in his slight frame, it was that small demeanour that seemed to be his undoing, as his physical play style saw his body subjected to immense levels of physicality, which in the end it could not take. He would suffer numerous bone breaks and undergo multiple surgeries before seeing his career whimper out, retiring at the age of 30, a devastating talent stolen by injuries.

So, as the current U18s boss for Arsenal, he is now tasked with ushering in the next generation of stars for Mikel Arteta, the likes of which he hopes can fulfil the career that he saw snatched from him.

In Lewis-Skelly, he is certain to see one or two attributes that he will remember well, and could take particular interest in nurturing the teenager to help him reach the levels Wilshere once achieved.

Who is Myles Lewis-Skelly?

A neat and tidy general with the skillset to operate with an open field or in tight spaces, he glides across the turf contributing with goals and assists whilst remaining a solid asset at the base of the midfield.

Such a synopsis could be used to describe both Wilshere and his protegee, for whom the former has been effusive in his praise for the 17-year-old maestro.

Having branded him "unplayable" after his late strike helped them reach the FA Youth Cup final, the former West Ham United midfielder would then note: "We give him the tools he needs to develop, but you see certain moments that are not coachable. Certain players can’t do that, only certain players can but there’s much more that comes with it like how he lives".

Such similarities were further emphasised by journalist Charles Watts, who would echo the sentiment of the 34-cap stalwart: "You know when you see a player and you think, ‘yeah, you’re just a little bit different’. That’s the kind of impression you get when you sit there and watch Lewis-Skelly.

“His close control, his ability to get himself out of tight situations, the way he runs with the ball. Just his presence on the pitch, he’s got something special. You can see why there’s so much excitement about him at Arsenal."

With everyone who watches Lewis-Skelly rushing to praise him, he unsurprisingly posts tangible figures to justify such widespread accolades. After all, following an outstanding last season where he scored two and assisted four across all competitions, he has started the new term in similarly blistering form, with three goal contributions across just four Premier League 2 appearances.

Already starring at an age group far above his station, the new task must be finding out whether he can translate that truly exceptional skillset to the senior level, seeking to emulate the meteoric rise his manager earned.

Wilshere would go on to play 197 games for the Gunners, and whilst never becoming the legend his talent suggested he might, an opportunity has arisen for him to help mould someone who can.

Lewis-Skelly has such striking similarities with his mentor, and having just signed his first professional contract, the sky truly is the limit for a young starlet who has just turned 17.