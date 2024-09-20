Chelsea’s frontline has undergone somewhat of an overhaul in recent years, all thanks to the investment of owner Todd Boehly since his takeover back in 2022.

It’s allowed for numerous elite-level talents to arrive at Stamford Bridge, handing boss Enzo Maresca all the ammunition needed to succeed during his debut campaign in West London.

Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke are just two options that were available to the Italian before the summer transfer window, but he further bolstered his attack towards the closing stages - providing further quality and firepower in the final third.

Jadon Sancho arrived on loan with an obligation to buy from fellow Premier League side Manchester United, whilst Portuguese international Pedro Neto joined the Blues in a £54m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They’ll both be partnering one player who also moved to the capital in the last couple of years during the Boehly era.

Nicolas Jackson’s time at Chelsea

Striker Nicolas Jackson moved to Chelsea during the summer of 2023 for a fee in the region of £32m from LaLiga outfit Villarreal.

The Senegalese international had high hopes of being a success at the Bridge after his final season in Spain saw him register 12 goals in just 16 league starts - potentially putting an end to the club’s centre-forward hunt.

He managed to score 14 goals during his debut campaign in England - even bagging a hat-trick against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur - but many fans were disappointed with his lack of cutting edge in the final third.

The 23-year-old missed 24 big chances in the Premier League last season, the third most in the division, with the club once again hunting for a new number nine this summer.

However, after once again failing to secure a deal for a new talisman, Maresca stuck with Jackson for the opening games of the new campaign, with the forward registering two goals and one assist in his first four outings.

Whilst he’s provided some form of impact on attacking areas, the fanbase have been left wanting more with his addition - but it could’ve played out so differently, with the club making a move for the striker over another attacker who’s starred since his own move to England.

Chelsea signed Jackson over a move for PL star

The summer of 2023 was a huge one for the Blues, with a whopping 12 new additions, including Jackson who was one of the most expensive first-team signings.

However, the signing of the striker saw the club miss out on winger Mohammed Kudus, with ESPN reporting that Mauricio Pochettino’s side had 'pursued a deal' for the then-Ajax man during that same transfer window.

The Ghanaian eventually moved to fellow English side West Ham United for a deal in the region of £38m, with the attacker going on to sparkle during his time at the London Stadium thus far.

How Kudus & Jackson compare in the Premier League (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Kudus Jackson Games played 35 35 Goals + assists 16 19 Goals per shot-on-target 0.45 0.37 Progressive carries 4.3 2.3 Pass accuracy 77% 77% Shot-creating actions 3.8 3.1 Take-ons completed 4.6 1.7 Stats via FBref

He’s registered 21 goal contributions in his 50 appearances for the Hammers following his big-money move from Ajax - with his excellent form prompting interest from Arne Slot’s Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Whilst no offer was ever made for his services, the interest led to Kudus’ former coach Jeremy Seethal dubbing the 24-year-old a “£100m player” - with Chelsea making a huge error in not pursuing a move for the talented forward.

His direct dribbling and pace in the final third would provide that added edge to Maresca’s squad, potentially allowing for a more prominent forward at the top end of the pitch, with Kudus previously featuring as a central striker during his time in the Eredivisie.

However, Chelsea’s loss is West Ham’s gain, as their failure to secure a deal saw the Hammers take advantage - leaving the question as to what he could’ve been for the Blues had they moved for Kudus over a deal for Jackson.