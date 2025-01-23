Chelsea have been hunting for a striker for what feels like years at this point, with Enzo Maresca yet to land a player who can lead the side forward at the top end of the pitch.

Various names were linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but no deals were completed, leaving the Italian to operate with the options already at his disposal after arriving.

However, the January window has presented another opportunity for the 44-year-old to strengthen his attack, looking to build on their start to the Premier League campaign which sees them sit in the top four.

With 16 games to go, added attacking reinforcements will undoubtedly be welcomed for the Blues, offering that added firepower which could prove vital in those close affairs.

As a result, numerous names have been mentioned, including one who’s also on the radar of another English side ahead of the deadline in just over ten days time.

Chelsea eye move for £65m talisman this month

According to journalist Matt Law, Chelsea are monitoring the progress of Benjamin Sesko this month ahead of a potential deal for the Slovenian.

However, the Blues aren’t the only side in the hunt, with Arsenal seemingly ahead in the race after holding talks with his representatives over a move to the Emirates.

Their interest in the 21-year-old RB Leipzig striker is understandable given his form in 2024/25, scoring 14 times in 26 appearances, including four in just seven Champions League appearances.

It’s also been touted that a deal for Sesko would set the club back £67m, which could prove to be an important investment in a player who will provide an immediate impact along with the potential to improve down the line.

He would also provide an excellent alternative to another target, whilst also being an upgrade on a player who currently plies his trade under Maresca at the Bridge.

Why Sesko would be an upgrade on Jackson for Chelsea

Liam Delap has also previously been touted as a potential signing for Chelsea in recent months after his breakthrough season with newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old has scored eight times in the Premier League, impressing with increased game time, but it’s unclear if he will be able to sustain his form or whether it’s just a purple patch in front of goal.

As for current talisman Nicolas Jackson, he’s rarely been challenged for the starting position as of late, with Christopher Nkunku recently linked with his own move away from West London in the coming weeks.

The Senegalese joined the club in the summer of 2023 and has since scored 26 times in 66 appearances, including nine in the Premier League throughout 2024/25 - offering a fairly consistent source of goals.

However, he’s often been guilty of squandering numerous clear-cut opportunities within the final third, with the hierarchy needing to invest in a new striker if they are to reach the next level under Maresca.

So, while Sesko, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by analyst Ben Mattinson, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, he has managed to achieve a higher goal per 90 rate in 2024/25 and his conversion rate and shot accuracy are considerably higher.

How Sesko compares to Jackson in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Sesko Jackson Games played 17 21 Goals & assists 10 13 Goals per 90 0.6 0.5 Successful dribbles 1.4 0.9 Dribble success 47% 40% Aerials won 2.7 0.7 Aerial success rate 55% 32% Stats via FotMob

Furthermore, he's also managed to win more aerials per 90, achieving a higher success rate in the air, a real key asset that the Blues have desperately been craving at the top end of the pitch.

His 6 foot 5 frame could make him the perfect option for Maresca’s system, handing the Italian an alternative who’s able to win aerial battles and bring others into play should they ever need to go direct.

The £67m fee may seem pricey, but given his current talent and experience and potential to improve further, it’s a risk worth taking, finally ending their pursuit of a new number nine.

Sesko is undoubtedly a better talent than Jackson, as seen by the stats produced to date, but also a more high-profile option than Delap, allowing him to play a huge role in leading the Blues back to the top of the Premier League.