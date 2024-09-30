Aston Villa were left frustrated with their failure to secure all three points against Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw.

Liam Delap had given the home side an early advantage, with a shot that crept past Emi Martinez at the near post, before goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins put Unai Emery's team in front.

However, the Villans were unable to push on and take advantage of Ipswich's defensive fragility as they messed up numerous counter-attacking opportunities to make it 3-1.

They were ultimately punished for not putting the game out of sight for Kieran McKenna's men as Delap beat Diego Carlos far too easily in the box before rifling a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

One player who struggled at the top end of the pitch for Villa was Jacob Ramsey on the left flank, as the academy graduate mustered up a combined 0.09 xG and xA, with zero shots on target and one key pass in 90 minutes.

Emery could land an upgrade on the Englishman, however, in the January transfer window as the club are eyeing up a swoop for another wide player.

Aston Villa's interest in Serie A forward

According to Soccernet, Aston Villa are eager to sign AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze to bolster their options on the flanks ahead of the second half of the season.

The report claims that the Villans are one of a number of clubs that are keen on the Nigerian whiz, alongside Atletico Madrid and fellow Premier League side West Ham United.

This means that they could face plenty of competition for his signature and they may have to move quickly if they want to land him at the turn of the year.

The report adds that his current market value stands at €20m (£17m) and it remains to be seen whether or not any of the three interested parties are willing to pay that to secure his signature.

Chukwueze only signed for Milan in the summer of 2023 but has only started 14 matches in the Serie A since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Milan manager Paulo Fonseca recently revealed that the Nigeria international failed to build upon his impressive performances in pre-season and that he has the quality to succeed and only needs the confidence to showcase his true ability.

His form from his time with Villarreal in Spain, largely under Emery's management, suggests that the potential is there for him to be an excellent signing for Villa.

Samuel Chukwueze's form for Villarreal

The Villans head coach already loves Chukwueze as they worked together across three seasons in Spain, with the winger making 94 appearances in all competitions under the former Arsenal boss.

He produced 14 goals and 15 assists in those 94 outings for Emery, as the young and versatile forward showcased his ability to score and create goals, and Villa would be hoping to get him back to those levels after his struggles in Italy.

Chukwueze, who can play on the left or the right flank, enjoyed his best season for goals and assists in the 2022/23 campaign, which started under Emery before the manager's move to Villa before the turn of the year.

2022/23 LaLiga Samuel Chukwueze Starts 27 Goals 6 Big chances created 6 Key passes per game 1.2 Assists 5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Nigerian maestro hit double figures for goals and assists combined, with 11 in 27 starts in the Spanish top-flight.

Chukwueze also managed a whopping 13 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for Villarreal that season, including four goals and two assists in four Copa del Rey outings and two goals and three assists in seven Europa Conference League games.

That came after the forward had produced three goals and three assists in 12 starts in LaLiga during the 2021/22 campaign, before he enjoyed his breakout season the following term.

These statistics show that the 25-year-old wizard, who was once described as a "fantastic" talent by scout Jacek Kulig, has the potential to be a winger who can offer regular quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals, if Emery can help him to discover his best form after three goals and three assists in 39 games for Milan.

Why Chukwueze could be a Ramsey upgrade

The Villa boss could unearth an upgrade on Ramsey on the flank by getting the best out of Chukwueze, because he could offer more in the final third than the English midfielder.

Ramsey, who can play in the middle of the park or on the left flank, has produced zero goals and one assist in six matches in the Premier League so far this term.

The 23-year-old flanker did score against Young Boys in the Champions League but he has struggled to provide regular quality at the top end of the pitch domestically over the last 14 months or so.

23/24 Premier League Jacob Ramsey Appearances 16 xG 2.17 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big chances created 1 Key passes per game 0.7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Ramsey underperformed his xG tally in the Premier League last term and did not make the most of the chances that his teammates created for him.

The former England U21 international also failed to provide regular creativity, with 0.7 key passes per game and one assist, which shows that the winger did not offer much as a scorer or a creator of goals.

That has carried over into the current campaign, with 0.8 key passes per game and zero goals, in six appearances for the versatile midfield operator.

However, it must be said that playing on the left wing is not his natural position and that the arrival of Chukwueze could allow him to play in a central position, rather than being stifled out wide.

In the 2-2 draw with Ipswich, Ramsey did not have the pace or natural wide play to push on and make the most of the space he had on the counter down the flank, which is where Chukwueze could offer more quality as a natural winger - as he can create more than one key pass per game and offer goals and assists regularly based on his Villarreal showings.

Therefore, the £17m-rated star could come in as an upgrade on the Englishman for Villa and Emery, whilst also allowing the youngster to move into a central role.