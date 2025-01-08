A reliable journalist has revealed that an £80,000-a-week international may run down his contract and sign for Leeds United as a free agent.

Leeds United transfer news

Leeds supporters will be hoping their side are rather active in this transfer window, despite the fact they are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship. However, given the fact that Daniel Farke said he isn’t “expecting much” in terms of incomings, it could be a quiet month for the Yorkshire side.

Farke’s comments have not stopped the transfer rumours, as the Whites are already being linked with a move for Andrew Omobamidele. Leeds are said to have opened talks to sign the Nottingham Forest defender this month, as he looks for regular football after falling out of favour under Nuno.

As well as looking at Omobamidele, the Whites are also interested in signing striker Mergim Berisha, who is not unknown to the Championship side, as they were linked with a move for the player during his time at Fenerbahçe.

Berisha is not the only striker on Leeds’ radar, as Patrick Bamford could leave Elland Road this month, so signing a replacement may become a priority. It has emerged that Leeds are considering a bid to sign Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough. The Boro man is considered a player that the Whites like, but they are not alone in their pursuit, as West Ham, Leicester City and Ipswich Town are also chasing the striker.

Spurs defender Davies may run down his contract for Leeds

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies is a player who has been on Leeds’ radar for a while now, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Davies could run down his contract with Spurs and then sign for Leeds in the summer.

The 31-year-old, who has won 92 caps for his national team, Wales, has been at Tottenham since July 2014, when he joined from Swansea City. The Welshman has been a key player for the Premier League side under different managers, but in this 2024/25 season, he has fallen out of favour under Ange Postecoglou, only playing when injuries occur.

Davies, who earns £80,000 a week at Spurs, has played just 11 games this season, five of which have come in the Europa League, and with his contract now entering the final six months, his future is being talked about. Leeds have been linked with a move for Davies in the past, and Jacobs has now revealed that Leeds remain keen on the defender, and Davies could look to run his contract down and then sign for the Yorkshire side, but it could also be a deal to watch in the “coming weeks”.

Ben Davies' Tottenham record Apps 341 Goals 9 Assists 23

Jacobs told the Last Word on Spurs podcast, relayed by Football League World: “With Ben Davies, I think that he will also be gone. And the same for Fraser Foster as well. With Davies, the natural thing is to run down the contract. Leeds United remain interested. So that could be one to watch in the coming weeks.”