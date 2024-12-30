The agent of one of Aston Villa's young talents has said that the player "will want" to leave the club in January amid interest from clubs abroad.

Aston Villa transfer news

Aston Villa have been flying in the Champions League this season, but their Premier League form has struggled as a result of their congested fixture list, especially in recent months. To boost their consistency in the second half of the campaign, manager Unai Emery is reportedly targeting several new signings during the January transfer window.

Among those being linked with a move to Villa Park are Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Brais Mendez and Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar. As reported by Caught Offside, Skriniar is set to be put up for sale by the French club next month, and Villa are one of no less than 11 clubs set to battle it out for his signature.

Villa see the Slovakian defender as a potential upgrade on Brazilian Diego Carlos, who has failed to impress this season.

Comparing Carlos and Skriniar's stats this season (league only) Metric (per 90) Carlos Skriniar Accurate passes 52.9 72 Tackles 0.8 1.4 Possession lost 7.2 3.6 Fouls committed 1 0.8 Total duels won 2.2 3.8 Interceptions 0.6 0.6 Stats via Sofascore

PSG have set a price tag of £29 million for Skriniar, but that figure could be reduced to around £21 million, according to Caught Offside.

Jaden Philogene wants Fenerbahce

One player who could be on his way out of Villa Park in January is young winger Jaden Philogene, who has recently been linked with a loan move to Turkish club Fenerbahce. The 22-year-old is reportedly high up on Fenerbahce’s wanted list, with manager Jose Mourinho looking to add some extra firepower to his squad to boost their Super Lig title chances.

Amid those links, Philogene's agent, Ivo Camacho, has now told the Turkish media that the player would be interested in a move to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

“We haven’t received a direct official offer yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if there is an interest in this regard," Camacho told Sabah Spor.

He added: “Jaden will want to play for Fenerbahce if there is a good offer. An ambitious team that plays for the championship is always in its goal.”

Philogene rejoined Aston Villa in the summer after an impressive season with Championship side Hull City, where he most notably scored a goal that was nominated for the 2024 Puskas Award. He's been used sparingly by Emery since his return, however, making just four starts in all competitions and coming off the bench a further 11 times.

Upon moving back to Villa Park in the summer, Philogene said: “It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home.

“Unai spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time. He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play.”