Aston Villa are set to be plunged further into a mini early season injury crisis as they return to Premier League action against Fulham after the October international break, it has been reported.

Aston Villa injury latest

Unai Emery's side have put together an impressive start to the season, currently fifth in the Premier League, level on points with Chelsea and just one loss across all competitions. Their strong Premier League form has been backed up in other competitions, with two wins from their opening two Champions League games including a historic evening at Villa Park that saw them beat German giants Bayern Munich 1-0.

They are also in the next round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, setting up a tie with Leicester City.

This has all come against a backdrop of injury concerns, with captain John McGinn still sidelined with a hamstring issue and not expected to return in time to face Fulham, while long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara both work their way back to full fitness from knee injuries and Emiliano Buendia is being slowly reintroduced.

Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey also both missed their 0-0 draw with Manchester United before the international break, while Ezri Konsa went down in the early stages of that clash and had to be replaced, limping around the pitch with an injury that Unai Emery later admitted he was unsure of the severity of.

"I don’t know exactly, but I think it’s the hamstring. We don’t know if it’s a big or small injury. Hopefully, it’ll be a small injury," he explained. Now, another player may miss the clash with the high-flying Cottagers.

Aston Villa's injury list as it stands Player Issue Tyrone Mings Knee Boubacar Kamara Knee John McGinn Hamstring Jacob Ramsey Groin Amadou Onana Thigh Ezri Konsa Hamstring

Aston Villa winger a doubt for Fulham tie

That comes as The Athletic report that winger Jadon Philogene has picked up a knock while on international duty with England's U21 side and is now a major doubt to face Marco Silva's side. The winger was re-signed over the summer from Hull City, penning a five year deal worth £40,000 a week.

He had started each of Villa's last two games against Bayern Munich and Manchester United, and was just beginning to find his feet at Villa Park.

However, the report claims that after being withdrawn against Ukraine in the closing stages, Philogene "underwent scans on Monday" after an injury scare. Fortunately, the injury is not thought to be serious, which means that Philogene could return in the short term even if he is unable to recover in time to take on Fulham.

Emery will be hoping that his side can continue their strong form even without a host of first team options, with those out injured only set to add further depth to his squad as they return when the season wears on, aiding Villa's bid for back to back top four finishes for the first time in their recent history.