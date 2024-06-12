Throughout the process of rebuilding Manchester United, plenty of enormous decisions will be made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Unfortunately, he comes into the role of the back of one of the Red Devils worst campaigns in recent years, finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Because of the underperformance of individuals, changes will be made in abundance, with incomings and outgoings guaranteed.

That said, there will be some individuals who keep their spot in the future of the club, with Erik ten Hag being one of them.

Erik ten Hag’s future at Man United

According to transfer expert David Ornstein of The Athletic, Ten Hag will remain as Man Utd manager.

The Dutchman experienced an incredible amount of criticism over the campaign for his team's poor results and performances, with his chances of staying as boss being 50/50.

However, after looking at replacements such as Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, and Mauricio Pochettino, Ten Hag was preferred.

The former Ajax boss will now enter negotiations to extend his contract by a further year, as the new owners put their trust in him.

It’s said by journalist Rob Dawson that the FA Cup victory over Manchester City and the EFL Cup win against Newcastle United in his first season strengthened his case, as well as his trust in the youth and the injury crisis he had to deal with.

What this could mean for Jadon Sancho

Plenty of the United squad will be pleased to see Ten Hag stay as the boss, particularly the young duo of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, but one player that will be far from thrilled is Jadon Sancho.

At the beginning of last season, the former Borussia Dortmund ace got into an incident with the manager after he didn’t include him in the matchday squad against Arsenal.

The boss didn’t exactly hold back when asked why the £300k-per-week star wasn’t included, claiming that his absence was due to his poor attitude in training. Then, the attacker hit back at the boss via a social media post, which ultimately saw him banished from the first team and sent on loan to BVB.

Therefore, according to The Mirror, the English winger recently wanted to prove himself to the United faithful and have a future at Old Trafford, but only if Ten Hag wasn’t in charge.

Sancho's Stats by Season Season Matches Goals Assists 23/24 (Man Utd/Dortmund) 24 3 3 22/23 (Man Utd) 41 7 3 21/22 (Man Utd) 38 5 3 20/21 (Dortmund) 38 16 20 19/20 (Dortmund) 44 20 20 Via Transfermarkt

But even when on the field, he hasn’t exactly impressed enough for United to indicate that he must return, with football creator Liam Canning saying that he plays with “no desire.”

Over his 82 appearances with the Red Devil on his chest, Sancho only netted 12 goals and provided six assists, which is hardly a great return for a £73m signing.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see a recent report from the BBC stating that Sancho will be sold regardless this summer, with United looking for just £40m.

Overall, Ten Hag staying all but puts an end to Sancho’s Man Utd career, unless a miraculous change of events occurs. His signature will go down as a disappointing disaster.