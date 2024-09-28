Following a difficult start to their Championship campaign, which has featured just one win in seven games, Queens Park Rangers are set to hand their fans some positive news on the contract front, according to reports.

QPR's difficult start

Whilst they should see their place outside of the relegation zone as a positive, QPR were left just two points shy of it following their lunchtime defeat to Blackburn Rovers, with their form providing manager Marti Cifuentes with plenty of concerns.

Having flirted with relegation last time season too, finishing just six points clear of the dreaded drop, a full season under the Spaniard ought to have brought some brighter days ahead.

Their latest defeat against high-flying Rovers continued a run of just one win in their last five games in all competitions, which came against fellow strugglers Luton Town at the end of August. Danny Batth's strike to double Blackburn's lead, alongside Jonathan Varane's red card put the nail in the coffin in their latest attempt to get back to winning ways.

Among those disappointing results, though, those at Loftus Road are at least reportedly set for some good news. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Jake Clarke-Salter is in advanced talks to sign a new contract at QPR, which should secure his long-term future at the west London club.

As things stand, the central defender's current deal is set to expire in 2026, but any concerns over a potential exit now look set to be eased by a fresh deal at the club. Currently earning a reported £10,000 a week at QPR, it remains to be seen whether the Chelsea academy graduate will receive a significant pay rise with his new terms.

"Important" Clarke-Salter is key to QPR survival

If QPR do want to avoid relegation from the Championship once again, then Clarke-Salter will continue to be a key player under Cifuentes. The 27-year-old missed out as they suffered defeat against Blackburn, having helped his side earn a point against Millwall in the game prior, and QPR looked far more vulnerable within their backline.

Cifuentes has been well aware of his defender's importance for some time too, telling reporters last season (via West London Sports): "I knew Jake already from his time (on loan) at Birmingham because Xavi Calm, my assistant, was working at Birmingham for a lot of his games.

"We knew of his quality so I am not surprised about the level of performances he has had over the last few games. But at the same time, we need to realise he came from a period when I first arrived where he was coming back from an injury.

"But we have a fantastic medical department and physios who have all contributed to give me a good picture on what are the risks and opportunities for each player on weeks like this.

"That all contributes to the puzzle because it's about keeping the mood of the squad and my way of coaching is always to give people the opportunities to show and play in games. But there is no doubt he is a very important player for us and we want him to be fit and be in as many games as he can."