Arsenal cruised to victory last night, bouncing back from their string of poor results to claim their first Premier League win since early April. Conversely, it marked yet another loss for Frank Lampard's Chelsea team, who have now managed to taste defeat across all of his six games in charge.

It was a game the hosts were expected to win, and thus Mikel Arteta saw fit to slightly rotate his outfit in key areas. Whilst picking his moment carefully, it also showcased the highest level of disrespect, to decide that this home derby against a London rival was an easy enough fixture to do so.

Therefore, the likes of Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior all came into the side, having previously seen their play time limited.

However, it was the latter in particular who showcased his class in front of a packed-out Emirates crowd.

Fresh from their disappointing loss to Manchester City, it might have seemed like the title was slipping away from them. Despite this, the professionalism shown to continue pressing onwards suggests that the fight is not yet done, despite things looking bleak.

What those aforementioned changes did prove was that for all his success this campaign, Arteta's decision to persist with Rob Holding instead of his Polish centre-back could have been the main factor in costing them silverware.

How did Jakub Kiwior play vs Chelsea?

When asked why the £58k-per-week talent was started last night, the Spaniard claimed: "He looked ready, he looked fresh. Better and better every day. He’s got the potential to be great."

That freshness could have been imperative in making up for the key absence William Saliba had been, yet instead the 27-year-old continued to start.

With a 6.5 rating or lower in each of his last five appearances, and the sole 7.0 rating buoyed by a consolation strike, it is clear to see where the Gunners' main problems lie, via Sofascore.

Meanwhile, against the Blues, Kiwior recorded a 7.0 rating in which he showed defensive efficiency combined with comfort on the ball that would have been key in upholding their system.

He would record four clearances, three interceptions, one tackle and one block, yet married this with a 93% pass accuracy too, as per Sofascore.

Had they enjoyed this kind of classy presence at the back in the games with Southampton, West Ham United and maybe even Liverpool, Arsenal would surely have cruised to victory rather than dropped key points.

Whilst the Premier League is likely still out of their reach, Arteta must now see the error of his ways that has cost them dearly.

Kiwior is evidently light years ahead of Holding, and at just 23 years old, is the future of the club. He should have played in his place and perhaps, the Gunners wouldn't have crumbled defensively in the last few weeks.