A "sneakily good" Arsenal player has now formally told the club that he wants to leave N5, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

Players tipped to leave Arsenal in January

Beyond January 1, clubs will have an opportunity to revamp their squads and bring in much-needed upgrades in key areas, with a view to finishing this campaign in strong fashion.

Arsenal are usually quiet in January when it comes to incomings, but amid the ongoing injury crisis sweeping Mikel Arteta's squad, it could be wise to push summer plans forward - even in the absence of influential sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Jason Ayto will take Edu's role at Arsenal on an interim basis, with the official travelling to the US this week for an imperative Gunners meeting. This sit-down, which also includes the Kroenkes, Arteta, managing director Richard Garlick and director Tim Lewis, is a yearly scheduled summit to discuss transfer planning for 2025.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

It is highly possible that exit deals are a regular topic of discussion at this meeting, and there are a few players who the North London club must make decisions over.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho are both out of contract and set to leave the club next summer as things stand, so Arsenal must decide whether to sell in January, extend their deals or let the duo depart for free.

Arsenal may decide to sell Takehiro Tomiyasu in two months as well, according to some reports, with the £100,000-per-week defender enduring a nightmare when it comes to injuries this season - playing just six minutes all season.

Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney is almost certain to leave, and fellow left-back Jakub Kiwior's future appears far away from the Emirates.

Kiwor tells Arsenal that he wants to leave

Many reports have linked the Poland international with an exit in the last few days, with The Boot Room now claiming that Kiwior has formally told Arsenal that he wants to leave, amid interest from Serie A.

A return to former club Spezia is on the cards, as well as a potential reunion with Thiago Motta at Juventus, with the prospect of Kiwior ending his two-year stay in north London growing more likely.

The 24-year-old is a bit-part player under Arteta, and that doesn't look to be changing any time soon, which is a shame considering the promising start he made in 2023.

"I’m going to give out my underappreciated performer of the week, I’m chucking it out there early, Jakub Kiwior," said Robbie Earle on NBC Sports about Kiwior last year, via The Express.

"He could have had a bad start with the handball, the penalty, it looks like it brushes off his knee or whatever. I think we got to the right decision. No drama, to go to Newcastle with that atmosphere, with that forward line, with that type of game with very little Premier League experience.

"People have asked 'why hasn't he come in?' with the Saliba situation and Holding. He looks calm, he looks composed. No massive dramas, no massive mistakes.

"I wouldn't say he's been brilliant, but to not say anything about him is a compliment, you didn’t really notice him. You're up against [Alexander] Isak on one side and Callum Wilson, who know their way around, they're physical, good players. I just think he’s a sneaky good little signing who might be sneakily good for the future."