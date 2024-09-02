Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes one Newcastle United player "could have played his last game" for the club, with a move away now on the cards.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies made it seven points from a possible nine to start their Premier League season on Sunday afternoon, battling their way to a 2-1 win at home to Tottenham. Granted, Eddie Howe's side weren't always at their best, but they dug deep when Spurs were on top after equalising in the second half, an impressive feat without so many first-choice defenders.

The victory came after a relatively frustrating summer of transfer business at Newcastle, with the manager hinting at not being happy with the options within his squad and the financial restrictions in place, although they did push to get one deal sorted.

The Magpies are believed to have made a late attempt to sign Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, but ultimately failed to get a move over the line. It was reported that they tried to include Miguel Almiron in a player-plus-cash transfer, but ran out of time to convince the Midlands outfit.

While the English window has now slammed shut, there is a chance that some business could still be done abroad, and it looks as though one Newcastle player is on his way out of the St James' Park exit door.

Newcastle ace once labelled "incredible" set to leave

Taking to X, Downie reports that Newcastle defender Jamal Lewis is closing in on a loan move to Sao Paulo, with a switch to the Brazilian side almost done after he arrived in the country this weekend. Given he only has 12 months left on his Magpies deal, that is likely it for Lewis in the black and white stripes.

A move away feels like the best outcome for Lewis, considering Howe clearly doesn't see him as an important part of Newcastle's future, even though the boss said of him back in 2022: “I believe in him as a player, but he’s just had really bad luck. He’s got a lot to offer physically, we’ve certainly seen that in pre-season - an incredible athlete. He needs consistency of training at the moment - and hopefully he can get that."

Lewis spent last season on loan at Championship side Watford, and the fact that he is now heading off on a temporary basis once again suggests that he may even have played his final competitive match for the Magpies.

The 26-year-old joined Newcastle in a £15m deal back in 2020, but in truth, he has rarely fully justified that price tag over the past four years, only starting 24 Premier League matches in that time. A move away suits everyone, before exiting permanently next summer.