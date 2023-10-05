Everton boast a rich history of youth production, with some of the game's brightest talents having emerged from Merseyside.

Naturally, Wayne Rooney stands above else, but there are numerous other notable figures such as Ross Barkley, Leon Osman, Francis Jeffers and David Unsworth who too have forged admirable careers.

However, having grown to become both Manchester United and England's greatest-ever scorer for a period, the former is bound to take all the plaudits. After all, he will forever be recognised as one of the greatest players of his generation, forged at Finch Farm.

Since then there has been a keen emphasis on replicating that success, and whilst there are few who will ever accomplish what the former Derby County manager achieved, he has set the benchmark with which all youth products will be set.

What Sean Dyche wouldn't give for a player even half as good as Rooney now, to lift his side out of their predicament and spearhead their push towards a brighter future.

However, whilst far from a like-for-like heir to the Red Devils legend, there is one creative midfielder with that goalscoring touch to resemble the prolific 120-cap marksman.

After all, given the frequency with which Charlie Whitaker is finding the net at the youth level, perhaps it could soon be time to hand him that first-team opportunity. Especially given how desperate the Toffees are becoming for some added firepower to bolster their engine room.

Who is Charlie Whitaker?

Clearly preferring a workmanlike midfield trio of Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye, there is hardly much room for added competition, as the former Burnley boss seeks to implement a pragmatic, defence-first play style.

However, when coming up against lesser sides who will seek to sit deep against them, when handed the initiative they freeze. A distinct lack of creativity leaves them hoodwinked, and as such they are left constantly attempting the extraordinary, to no avail due to a lack of technical prowess.

Whilst the solution for many would simply be to slot James Garner into one of those three slots, this is a suggestion that Dyche seems intent on rejecting, instead preferring the 22-year-old to deputise on the wing.

So, perhaps Whitaker could instead be the man to change his mind, offering that offensive impetus that the Manchester United academy graduate would offer, arguably with a touch more attacking flair.

After all, last season saw the 20-year-old shine both against other U21s sides, and when clashing with senior outfits. His tally of three goals and four assists across 11 Premier League 2 games marked an impressive tally for a midfielder, whilst his one goal and one assist in the EFL Trophy came against stubborn Hartlepool and Harrogate Town first-team outfits.

Youngest players in Everton's squad Age Games Played Youssef Chermiti 19 3 Lewis Dobbin 20 4 Tyler Onyango 20 1 Nathan Patterson 21 8 Jarrad Branthwaite 21 6

Such form was always foreseen though, given how impressive his 2021/22 term was too. There, featuring in no less than seven different roles ranging from central midfield to centre forward, he would record six goal contributions across another 15 Premier League 2 matches.

Such proficiency was bound to draw praise, with former U23s boss and academy graduate Unsworth even lauding that goalscoring ability that Dyche is craving: "I have really enjoyed the last few months working with him! I really have. He does the hardest thing in the game, which is score goals, and he makes it look really easy.

"For the size of him, he is good in the air, he is brave, we just need him to link play and the future is bright for him. I'm not getting over-excited, because you can't, it is too early. But the signs are very, very good." If Garner is to remain in his makeshift right midfield role, then Whitaker is certainly next in line to burst through and hand the experienced senior manager a true selection headache.

How good is James Garner?

It is worth contextualising Garner's season thus far before delving into his impressive figures, as the bulk of his appearances have been from a position in which he is far from comfortable.

That being said, he did issue a statement that suggested his willingness to play anywhere, which is more of a testament to his commitment rather than his preference. The £30k-per-week maestro claimed: "Wherever I am wanted, I’ll play. I think I have the skillset to play the higher role, say as a No.10, or as a No.8; I can do both jobs. I have a lot of energy and I am willing to do the dirty work.

“But also, I have the creativity to my game, too. This means in that No.10 role, I can potentially help score a goal or help others to do so. Playing deeper, I can help maintain possession and get the team to play forward."

So, to have maintained 1.7 key passes, 1.6 tackles and 4.1 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore, is admirable.

However, his finest performance of the term thus far actually came in the Carabao Cup, where the England U21 international was deployed in his favoured midfield role alongside Onana, as they travelled to face Aston Villa.

Garner would score the opener, and with his energy and technical prowess in the engine room, help spearhead a press that neutralised the hosts. As such, he recorded an 8.2 rating that night, further supported by his one key pass, 81% pass accuracy, 12/14 ground duels won and seven tackles, as per Sofascore.

He was tireless but a constant creative threat, and something which they severely lack when Gueye starts in his place. However, such a showing did little for Dyche, who then pushed him back out wide for the following weekend's game against Luton Town, which they would lose.

If he is to remain stubborn with Garner, then perhaps Whitaker could instead be the man to turn his head. Goals are sorely needed for a side that scored the second-least in the entire division last campaign, and this youngster would certainly provide them.

The similarities he shares with their £15m man are there to be seen, with the only difference being that Dyche is yet to get his hands on him and rebrand him as a winger. Therefore, he might stand a far better chance by remaining steadfast in his favoured position.