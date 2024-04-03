Sunderland may already have a replacement for Chief Operating Officer (COO) Steve Davison in place, according to an update from reliable journalist James Hunter.

Steve Davison leaving Sunderland

The Black Cats experienced arguably their worst game of the season on Monday afternoon, being thumped 5-1 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship as the players essentially gave up in front of our eyes.

It was a result that sums up how much Sunderland's campaign has unravelled of late, with Mike Dodds not up to scratch as caretaker manager and the decision to replace Tony Mowbray with Michael Beale ultimately a poor one earlier in the season.

Away from the on-field action, there is also plenty happening behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light, with Davison confirming that he will leave his role as COO at the end of the season.

"On behalf of our board of directors and staff, I would like to thank Steve for his commitment and dedication throughout the past three years," chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said. "Integrity and professionalism have been at the forefront of his leadership and although we have collectively faced challenges along the way, his contribution ensures that he departs with the club ready to progress to the next level."

The search is now on to find a replacement for arguably one of the most important figures at the Black Cats currently, but it looks as though one may already be lined up.

James Hunter makes Sunderland COO claim

Writing on X on Tuesday, Hunter claimed that David Bruce could be Davison's successor at Sunderland, being promoted from his current role as the club's Chief Brand and Commercial Officer:

"Steve has received a lot of criticism - and has undoubtedly made mistakes - but also did a lot of good behind the scenes which received little attention. Far more accessible than previous CE/CEOs. On a personal level, I’m sorry to see him go and wish him all the best.

"There was a feeling when David Bruce came in that he might be Steve Davison’s successor - will be interesting to see if that’s how it pans out, or if the club looks elsewhere."

As Hunter alludes to in his post, Davison has been a divisive figure at Sunderland, in terms of some of the decisions he has made, but he was still someone who ultimately gave everything for the cause, not least because he is a boyhood Black Cats supporter.

He has stated that he is "pleased to leave the club in a much stronger position than when I joined", and it is now a case of finding the ideal successor to take the club forward.

Bruce could certainly be a strong option, and an in-house appointment could make life easier for the owners - he has worked in the MLS and on the 2012 London Olympics in the past - but it remains to be seen if others from outside of Sunderland emerge as stronger candidates for the role.