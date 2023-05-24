Arsenal might be set to add another touch of magic to their side with a swoop that could truly challenge Martin Odegaard for the mantle of Mikel Arteta's creative master...

What's the latest on James Maddison to Arsenal?

That's according to The Mirror, who offered an update on the Gunners' summer plans with regard to both incomings and outgoings.

Although the rumours surrounding Thomas Partey's future dominate the report, there is a reference to Leicester City midfield James Maddison, who is reportedly on the radar of the north London club.

Given the widespread interest long-held by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, to snag this deal would be made even sweeter should it be from under the noses of their bitter rivals.

With a £50m touted fee, which could be set to decrease should the Foxes succumb to the drop, this potential coup could be a perfect start to what promises to be a transfer window of paramount importance.

How good is James Maddison?

Watching his remarkable exploits in a relegation-threatened team, the work of the England international is arguably made even more impressive given the lack of quality that surrounds him.

The 26-year-old has mustered ten goals and nine assists in the heart of midfield, yet boasts the versatility to play off either flank that Arteta will crave. As someone keen on his free-flowing philosophy, the Spaniard would welcome such a versatile star who could shift into numerous roles for the betterment of the system.

Having enjoyed a fine bout of early-season form, it led pundit Dean Saunders to suggest he was part of a "world-class" abundance of talent that England boasted in the run-up to the World Cup. Even before that, Statman Dave had branded the £110k-per-week ace a true "magician", with his showing against Southampton commanding such praise.

However, this campaign has been far from a fluke. The former Norwich City maestro has been a consistently impressive performer ever since his £20m move to the King Power, with his 30 goal contributions last year in all competitions only emphasising his superiority over the league, and ability to shine in good and bad moments.

Such creativity understandably draws comparisons with Odegaard, who too has enjoyed one of his most fruitful years since leaving Real Madrid permanently.

The Arsenal captain has scored 15 times and assisted a further eight, almost acting as a left-footed variant of Maddison.

He too seeks to use his technical superiority to dominate games, looking to shift the ball onto his stronger side after a series of neat movements often earns space.

Such similarities are only emphasised further when viewing their underlying statistics, as when compared to other attacking midfielders across Europe, the Norway international ranks in the top 2% for shot-creating actions, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 10% for progressive passes per 90, via FBref.

Conversely, Maddison too ranks in the top 10% for shot-creating and the top 12% for progressive passes when compared against the same group, but perhaps lacks that dynamism that the 24-year-old boasts in terms of carries.

Clearly, these two are creative leaders not just for their respective teams but for the whole Premier League; to pair them in the same side could make for a petrifying proposition for the rest of the division as they seek to topple Manchester City next season.