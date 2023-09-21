Arsenal will host Tottenham Hotspur this weekend in one of the Premier League season's biggest games - the North London derby. Both clubs have started the season very well, too, making this one a particularly interesting spectacle.

Of course, this is one where players can significantly grow their reputation and both Arsenal and Spurs will hope their stars shine. The latter, though, will be going into this without Harry Kane leading the line.

Instead, they'll hope someone new can make a name for himself and James Maddison could do just that. We've dipped into the history books to see just how well he typically does against Arsenal - and what Spurs fans can expect this weekend.

What is James Maddison's goal record vs Arsenal?

Maddison has played nine times against Arsenal, with eight of those coming for Leicester City. There was one for Norwich City - an EFL Cup tie in 2017 that saw the Gunners run out 2-1 winners after extra time.

It was his fourth appearance against Arsenal that saw Maddison's first goal, however. He bagged in a 2-0 Leicester win at home, but his next goal wasn't in such a happy circumstance.

That was last season and in what remains Maddison's latest appearance vs the Gunners. Leicester lost 4-2 away at Arsenal in the second game of the last campaign. The playmaker got the lone Foxes goal but we can't imagine he celebrated too much afterwards.

So in all, it's nine appearances, two goals. You can't expect much more from a midfielder, really, and Spurs fans can feel confident knowing that Maddison does know the way to goal against Arsenal.

Games 9 Goals 2

What is James Maddison's assist record vs Arsenal?

Maddison actually matches his goal record with his assists. He's got just the two, but we wonder if it's a little worrying for Spurs fans, this one.

His first assist was in his very first appearance against the Gunners. Maddison set up a goal for Norwich in the EFL Cup back in 2017. It was eventually a losing effort for the Canaries, but they did force extra time.

The next came in his debut campaign for Leicester. His second game against Arsenal brought about another assist - this time in a 3-0 win at home. Since then, however, it's six appearances without an assist. Given Maddison is primarily in the Spurs side as a creative presence, that's perhaps a little bit of a worry.

Games 9 Assists 2

What is James Maddison's head-to-head-record vs Arsenal?

Only players at a select few clubs can have genuinely good records against Arsenal. They're a big club, after all, and one that typically competes towards the top of the Premier League.

Maddison's is interesting, though. It's negative, as you'd likely expect, with three wins and six defeats across nine games. Two of those defeats did come in the EFL Cup, though, and one was for Norwich City.

In the Premier League, Maddison has won three and lost four. He lost his first meeting at that level with Arsenal - 3-1 at the Emirates. Then came a spell of dominance, however, as Leicester picked up three consecutive wins against the Gunners.

What should be notable to Spurs fans is that Maddison got an assist in the first of those three wins and a goal in the second. He was integral, in other words, as Leicester continued to get the better of Arsenal.

Then there's the 'but'. Maddison has lost his last three games against Arsenal, scoring once with no assists. His record is arguably better than it could have been, too, given he's missed two fixtures against the Gunners since his last win and Leicester lost both of those, too.

Now, Leicester falling off a cliff last season means it's harsh to judge an individual too much. What's clear is that Maddison was once part of a team that thrived against Arsenal - Spurs will hope they can get him back to that.

Wins 3 Draws 0 Defeats 6

How many goals and assists does James Maddison have at the Emirates?

Sunday's fixture will be at the Emirates, of course, so we thought we'd have a look at how well Maddison typically does there. Of course, it's a difficult place to play for any player.

In all, he's played there four times in his career. His first appearance at the Emirates actually brought an assist as Norwich City took Arsenal to extra time in the EFL Cup back in 2017. Interestingly, Maddison got his only assist on his first appearance at the Gunners' ground and got his only goal in his latest.

That came in the second match week of last season as Leicester lost 4-2. The England international scored to make it 3-2, though Arsenal eventually proved too strong for any kind of comeback.

He does have a decent record there, then - Spurs fans will hope he can add to it this season.

Games 4 Goals 1 Assists 1

Who has James Maddison scored the most goals against?

Maddison has scored against two teams five times, which is his current highest return against an opponent. One record is superior to the other, however.

The midfielder has five goals in seven games against Watford, with another four assists. This is quite comfortably his best record against any opponent - few players can claim as good a record against anyone.

Southampton have also conceded five times to Maddison, albeit in 11 games. Not quite as strong of a record, then, but still one that suggests he worries them.

In all, there are nine teams against whom Maddison has more than the two he boasts against Arsenal.

How many Premier League goals and assists does James Maddison have?

Maddison has now played 168 Premier League matches after five years with Leicester City in the top flight. His goal and assist record is pretty fantastic, too.

45 goals is a fine number for a player who isn't typically seen as the club's biggest goal threat. Especially given Leicester's struggles over the last couple of years - Maddison does score at a very healthy rate, comfortably above one in four.

36 assists contribute to a fantastic rate. That on its own is an assist every five games or so. Combine it with the goals and Maddison is scoring or assisting roughly every other game.

There aren't too many players in the Premier League who match that over the last five years. Spurs undoubtedly have a top player here.

Games 168 Goals 45 Assists 36

How has James Maddison started at Tottenham?

Tottenham are flying this season, with Ange Postecoglu quickly turning the club onto the right course. Maddison has been a big part of that, too.

Five games, two goals, two assists. Just the raw numbers there paint a picture of someone playing a key role - and someone who has taken no time at all to fit in at his new club.

But go under the bonnet and you see more that's encouraging. Maddison, for instance, is creating 2.98 chances per 90 minutes right now, which is his highest rate in four years. He's completing 4.47 passes into the penalty area, too, which is by far the best of his career - he typically averages around 1.4.

And in terms of buildup, Maddison is involved in 7.59 moves that create shots (shot-creating actions). That's fantastically high and not only well above anything he produced at Leicester but also leads the Premier League amongst all players this season.

Of course, we're only five games in and this sample size is very small. No one should get too carried away but there's no question that Maddison has hit the ground running at Spurs.

All stats per Fbref.

How have Tottenham started the season?

Incredibly well. Losing Harry Kane and changing manager this summer opened the door for dark times at Spurs. It was very easy to see how they could slip a little down the table this season.

An opening-day draw at Brentford didn't answer many questions but since then, Spurs have been flying. They've beaten Bournemouth 2-0, Burnley 5-2 (both away), and produced a miraculous comeback against Sheffield United. 1-0 down with 98 minutes on the clock, they somehow won 2-1.

The highlight, however, was the 2-0 win against Manchester United. They simply played their opponents off the park and looked quite comfortably better - despite losing their star player this summer.

But now comes the big test. Spurs make the short trip to face Arsenal this weekend and will follow that by hosting Liverpool six days later. If things still feel positive after that, then this season will look extraordinarily bright.

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham?

Arsenal host Tottenham at 14:00 UK time on Sunday, September 24th. It promises to be a massive game that could shape the season for both teams.

Arsenal certainly want momentum if they're to not just repeat last season but go one better. There is no better way to find that than by beating Tottenham and creating a gap above them.

Spurs, on the other hand, look brighter right now than they did at any point last season. Beating Arsenal would only increase that and have fans firmly looking at the Champions League places already.

No matter what happens, though, this promises to be one of the biggest and most interesting games of the entire Premier League season.