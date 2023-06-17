Tottenham Hotspur are a side crying out for some final-third firepower given how reliant they became on Harry Kane last season.

His 30-goal haul was nothing short of spectacular, as despite all the turmoil surrounding the club, he continued to find the net with regularity.

It was a shame the same could not be said for his counterparts as Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevksi and Richarlison all posted less-than-favourable numbers beside him.

The usually-reliable South Korean would score just ten league goals, whilst the Sweden international saw his goal contributions drop from 13 in the half-season prior to just nine. Then, the latter - the £60m club-record summer signing - mustered just one league goal all season, much to the amusement of his rivals.

Admittedly, there was little creativity to in turn supplement them.

Therefore, to bolster both their goalscoring and the supply to these forwards, the acquisition of James Maddison remains a must.

Having submitted an embarrassing £50m bid for both him and Harvey Barnes just yesterday, whilst new boss Ange Postecoglou will seek to secure a bargain, this is a move that reeks of Daniel Levy's frugality.

For once he must abandon the notion that a bargain must always be attained, and instead reach deep into his pocket to at the very least secure the attacking midfielder before Newcastle United translate their interest into a more sizable bid, closer to Leicester City's £50m valuation for just him.

After all, the 26-year-old maestro could be the missing offensive piece that this toothless side has been craving.

Is James Maddison similar to Bruno Fernandes?

During a troublesome period at Manchester United, similar to the situation Spurs find themselves in, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer took to the continent to find his solution. What came up was a £47m move for a Portuguese talent who had been tearing it up in his home country.

Few could have predicted Bruno Fernandes would have such an instrumental and immediate impact as he did.

In a weak side that struggled for goals, the 28-year-old would score eight times and assist a further seven in his debut half-season in the league, before notching 45 goal contributions during his first full term in Manchester.

This ability to take a weak team on his back is what draws similarities with Maddison, as well as FBref noting the Portugal international in his similar players model.

For the struggling Foxes this season, who would eventually succumb to relegation, the England international posted ten goals and nine assists, as a consistent shining star in an otherwise dreary outfit.

Such early-season form even led pundit and former manager Dean Saunders to suggest he was part of his nation's "world-class" pool of talent in the run-up to the World Cup.`

With quick feet and the immeasurable confidence to try his luck from anywhere, this silky maestro has all the attributes to emulate the success of Fernandes, but within a new regime that hopes to not remain solely reliant on one man like they currently are with Kane, or United once were when the £240k-per-week star first signed.