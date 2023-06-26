Tottenham Hotspur remain focused on their top summer target, with an update suggesting steady progress continues to be made...

What's the latest on James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur?

Taking to his Twitter, it was once again transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who offered the latest update on Ange Postecoglou's pursuit of James Maddison.

The Leicester City maestro remains embroiled in this transfer tussle between Spurs and Newcastle United, but with the latter having moved on to other targets, it leaves the former in the driving seat for the man valued at over £50m by his club.

The Italian journalist wrote on Saturday afternoon: "Tottenham will push again for James Maddison next week — he remains the priority target for Postecoglou in that position."

Could James Maddison take Heung-min Son's place?

One of the few feel-good stories that have surrounded the Lilywhites in recent years has been the partnership struck up between Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

As a quality creator and finisher, and an often-unstoppable speedy winger, the two struck up a bond that captured the imagination, even surpassing Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba for goals exchanged between the pair.

The South Korean has recorded 225 goal contributions across his 372 games in north London, yet saw a notable downturn last term that will leave Postecoglou with cause for concern.

Having notched 23 goals and a further 17 in the two respective seasons before the last, he would only muster ten league strikes most recently, leaving the England captain to shoulder most of the burden. His 30 goals marked an immense feat, as he took this weak side on his back.

However, he cannot be allowed to continue as the sole offensive threat.

The acquisition of Maddison could supplement his compatriot once again, especially given the 26-year-old managed 19 goal contributions in a Foxes side that fell to the drop. He too has shown his quality in a struggling outfit.

His ability to score and supplement from deep could see him ignite a new partnership in north London, where instead of speed being the main asset, a focus on technical excellence is preferred.

Either of these two creative stars could drop deep to pick out their advancing teammate, with whoever finds themself on the finishing end of the move likely to record an easy goal.

The former Norwich City star would likely prefer the former role, given Statman Dave's suggestion that he is a "magician". With 2.3 key passes and 1.7 successful dribbles per game last term too, a record better than Son's 1.8 key passes and 0.9 dribbles per match, this is a notion only emphasised further.

As the South Korean reaches the twilight years of his career, poised to turn 31 next month, Maddison is instead only just entering his prime years. He and Kane could replace one already legendary partnership with a new, fresh dynamic, to lay the foundations for Postecoglou's hopeful tenure.