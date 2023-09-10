Tottenham Hotspur's start to the season has been nothing short of exceptional, with the doom and gloom that previously surrounded the club having been well and truly expunged by the upbeat and all-action philosophy that Ange Postecoglou has brought.

Although fans are likely aware that such form will not last forever, there are actually things on the horizon that are set to strengthen the Lilywhites rather than dent their feel-good factor. One of those is the return of Rodrigo Bentancur.

When will Rodrigo Bentancur be fit?

As one of the few stars of last campaign, Bentancur's injury came at a terrible time for Antonio Conte, who was seemingly losing his patience with each passing game week.

So, to see one of his key acquisitions struck down for the foreseeable future must have been supremely frustrating for the 54-year-old, who would be sacked just one month later.

Fast-forward from the innocuous challenge that led to the rupture of his ACL, and the Uruguay international still remains out of action today, but with his return date set at around November.

Should Postecoglou manage to maintain their form until then, welcoming back the former Juventus maestro could provide that extra firepower and energy from the engine room to truly take their season to the next level.

After all, the Australian had noted: "He’s definitely keen. And it’ll be great to get him back because his contribution when he first came to the club was outstanding. In many respects he’ll be like another new signing for us, which is great, but we won’t rush it."

Joining alongside Dejan Kulusevski for just £20m, the 26-year-old only really seemed to hit his stride during the 2022/23 term, with his five goals and two assists proving vital across his 18 Premier League appearances.

Despite missing a huge chunk of the campaign, his tally was only bettered by Harry Kane and Heung-min Son from within the Spurs squad, with Statman Dave highlighting one "monster" of a performance back in September 2022.

As such, his 7.21 average rating made him their second-highest-rated player, further buoyed by his 85% pass accuracy, 0.6 key passes and 2.5 tackles per game, via Sofascore. The hope will be that his return to the side could prove pivotal in maintaining their impressive form, with his relationship with James Maddison sure to be key.

How good is James Maddison?

The former Leicester City star has taken to life in north London with ease after his £40m move, swiftly becoming one of Postecoglou's most important figures.

With two goals and two assists in just four games, he is deservedly their highest-rated player in the league, and as such has earned praise from pundit Joe Cole: "The more I think about it he could be the best signing of the summer. I am so excited for him, especially the way Ange plays."

Given the former Celtic tactician has often operated with two number eights within his system, who help to both spearhead the press and uphold their attack, perhaps Bentancur's return could see him take this spot alongside Maddison as the perfect combination both physically and technically.

Highest-rated players in Premier League Average Rating Rodri (Manchester City) 8.20 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 8.10 James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) 8.07 Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) 7.95 Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) 7.85

All stats via Sofascore

After all, clearly his defensive credentials are at the necessary level, and his 6 foot 2 frame helps to make him a unique profile compared to the silky 26-year-old magician.

The only downside would be to push Pape Sarr out of the starting side, who too has enjoyed a fine start to the term.

However, at 20 years old, he still has plenty of growing to do despite having posted a 7.40 average rating in the league, upheld by one goal, one assist, one key pass and 4.3 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

At the very least it will be an enthralling watch to see who comes out on top in the battle for this midfield spot, if the Senegalese star is to maintain his form until Bentancur's return.