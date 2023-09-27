Even the most optimistic Tottenham Hotspur fan would not have predicted Ange Postecoglou to enjoy such a fine start to life at the club, especially with the turmoil surrounding Harry Kane's future that dominated the summer.

Where many should have been focusing on what the Australian was set to bring to north London, they instead outlined what they were set to lose when the 30-year-old departed.

However, this seems to have worked in their favour, with many now rushing to watch the Lilywhites, as a side that have guaranteed hearty performances with a touch of class sprinkled throughout. The philosophy is all-action and free-flowing, and it is only just getting started.

Not only have they showcased their intelligence in the market with the acquisitions last window, but the academy is also experiencing a particular period of enjoyment, bursting at the seams with bountiful talent.

With a few standout names, there is one in particular who bears a striking similarity to former Spurs star Christian Eriksen, who shone for the club across seven impressive years.

However, before showcasing the academy star in question, it is worth outlining just how important the Denmark international was for Mauricio Pochettino, and therefore how excited fans should be that they could now unearth his heir.

How good was Christian Eriksen?

Brought in from Ajax as part of the Gareth Bale-funded revolution, it could be argued that the 31-year-old creator was the only one of the seven who actually enjoyed a successful career with the club.

After all, going on to feature 305 times, scoring 69 and assisting a further 90 certainly marks success, even if he failed to conjure up a trophy whilst with the club.

With a number of supremely impressive campaigns too, the three-year period between 2015 and 2018 marked the highlight of a sparkling career which has seen successful spells at Inter Milan and more recently Manchester United.

The first of those three seasons saw Eriksen register six goals and 13 assists. The year following he would reach new heights, amassing eight goals and 15 assists. Then, in the final term of this exceptional stint, he still managed ten goals and ten assists, via Sofascore.

Christian Eriksen's first 6 PL seasons Games (via Transfermarkt) Goals Assists 2019/20 (Tottenham Hotspur) 35 8 12 2017/18 (Tottenham Hotspur) 37 10 11 2016/17 (Tottenham Hotspur) 36 8 16 2015/16 (Tottenham Hotspur) 35 6 15 2014/15 (Tottenham Hotspur) 38 10 2 2013/14 (Tottenham Hotspur) 25 7 9

A silky but hard-working customer, blessed with both feet and lethal from a set piece, there are few around nowadays who could have dominated as he did.

Pochettino was understandably enamoured with the midfielder, noting: "He is so special and we always call him Golazo, because he is capable of scoring unbelievable goals. The recognition from us is massive. It is true he is so quiet, so calm. He is a very relaxed person but he loves football."

His presence helped facilitate a system in which they essentially had two numbers tens, with tactical flexibility that helped him interchange with Dele Alli.

Funnily enough, the man who provokes all these comparisons in Alfie Devine could help underpin a similar system for Postecoglou, who too has showcased a penchant for deploying two number eights in the past. Alongside James Maddison, the future could be exceedingly bright should he strike up a fine partnership with the 19-year-old.

Who is Alfie Devine?

Having spent academy stints at Liverpool and Wigan Athletic, the teenage midfielder eventually settled in north London, where he has gone on to make two senior appearances despite his youth. In fact, his start and goal against AFC Marine in their 2021 run in the FA Cup broke records, as he became their youngest-ever player, and subsequently their youngest-ever scorer too.

Clearly destined for big things, Jose Mourinho would outline his devastating offensive qualities after that clash: "He's a kid with good potential. He's basically a midfield player but with an instinct to appear in finishing zones and to score goals. We like him and of course for him it was a special day."

Then, writer Orlando Valman would offer a glimpse into the similarities he boasts with Eriksen, writing for GOAL: "He is also an excellent set-piece taker, and a good finisher off both feet; the next step for him is to get into those goalscoring positions more frequently."

Having already amassed four goal contributions across eight games whilst on loan at Port Vale, it seems the physicality of the English leagues will prove little obstacle for the wizard either.

This comes a year after he posted eight goal contributions across games in the Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League too, with a first consistent spell at senior level set to potentially surpass that.

The potential partnership he could form with Maddison should mark an enthralling prospect for Postecoglou, who saw his academy jewel praised further by journalist Alasdair Gold for that versatility that could see him facilitate the former Leicester City man just as Eriksen did for Alli:

"Fascinating to watch Alfie Devine. He might only be 17 but he's an organiser. He pops up one minute in support of Scarlett and the next in a deep-lying anchorman role, all the while talking to everyone around him, telling them to push up or hold back."

How is James Maddison playing?

As the more cultured and perhaps conservative of this potential partnership, it could allow Maddison to enjoy his best football with an extra creator beside him.

However, his start to life with the Lilywhites has suggested he needs little additional help, given how outstanding a signing he is already proving to be.

With six goal contributions across his opening six Premier League games, the 26-year-old's 8.03 average rating actually makes him the division's second-highest-rated player, via Sofascore.

It should therefore come as no surprise to see Joe Cole having already branded him the "signing of the summer", with his words only set to be proven right as this form persists.

Postecoglou will certainly have a long-term plan in mind with regard to how he truly wants to set his team up, and the calibre of playing staff he fits within those roles.

However, should Devine continue his brilliant upward trajectory, he could have the spearhead of his midfield sorted for the foreseeable future, set to make Eriksen's legacy an afterthought.