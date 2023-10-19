Tottenham Hotspur's start to the season has been nothing short of sensational, with Ange Postecoglou's impact instant and revolutionary.

The Australian was a well-liked figure from his previous roles with the Australian national team, Yokohama F. Marinos and Celtic among many others, but few could have predicted that a man without experience in such a high-pressure job would take to north London with such ease.

In fact, the 58-year-old has proven to be one of the finest tacticians in the Premier League, having cultivated a feel-good atmosphere in N17 once again, the likes of which have not been seen since Mauricio Pochettino's tenure.

As such, he has implored fans to let their imaginations run wild with regard to expectations for the season, noting: "No, no, no, let them go, let them enjoy it. I've said this before, my role is not to burst peoples' bubbles. Let them get excited and ahead of themselves, that's the beauty of being a supporter.

"They go through enough pain, let them enjoy and if they think we're going to be world-beaters great, it's then up to us to match those expectations. Our supporters deserve to have some happiness and they can enjoy it anyway they want to."

Whilst he alone is being credited as the driving force behind this return to form, James Maddison's work on the pitch cannot be understated. He too has hit the ground running following his move, and promises to be a true spearhead for their revolution.

How good is James Maddison?

Unloading £40m on the recently relegated maestro was a fee that many likely questioned given the decreasing bargaining position of sellers Leicester City. However, with Newcastle United also interested, it made sense to ensure a deal could be completed with ease.

Especially given the way the 26-year-old has enjoyed his start to life in north London, having scored twice and assisted a further five across just eight Premier League fixtures.

His unrelenting creativity and deceptive trickery have seen him instrumental in some key results earned, with Joe Cole even suggesting his acquisition had been the best throughout the window: "The more I think about it he could be the best signing of the summer. I am so excited for him, especially the way Ange plays."

Not only are his tangible figures exemplary, but the underlying ones match those trends to suggest that it is a partnership set to earn long-term success. After all, when compared to other attacking midfielders across Europe, he sits in the top 1% for assists and shot-creating actions per 90, the top 6% for progressive passes per 90, and the top 3% for expected assisted goals, via FBref.

It should come as no surprise that he has become one of the division's top creators, with his assist tally making him one of three with the most in the entire Premier League.

The praise showered on him by talkSPORT pundit Andy Townsend therefore makes complete sense, as he claimed: "I have really enjoyed watching Maddison. I have enjoyed watching him play because I think he enjoys being kind of almost the pivotal part of the team. I think that suits his personality. I have been impressed."

However, one of that trio on five assists for the season is actually a former Lilywhites star, and one they surely regret offloading. After all, few could have predicted how exceptional Kieran Trippier's twilight years would be.

Why did Spurs sell Kieran Trippier?

Although the former Burnley man had become a true Spurs stalwart, as a key cog in their run to the Champions League final alongside a couple of limp title pushes, the 33-year-old would reveal just how disappointing the manner of his 2019 exit would be whilst speaking to The Athletic.

The Yorkshire-born ace noted: "As a footballer, you're trying to do your best and sometimes things don't go your way. It just wasn't happening, but I was still getting picked by Mauricio Pochettino.

“After the Champions League final, it felt like the right time to move on. The media weren't really on my side at the time and maybe I needed to get out of England for a bit just to clear my mind. I never looked back.

"What annoyed me … as you know, people in football speak and there are always rumours, but I know 100 per cent for a fact – and this is what I was most angry about – that two months before the end of the season, Daniel (Levy, the chairman) was offering me to other clubs.

“I knew for certain that was happening, so I knew my time there must be up. I was playing for my teammates and the supporters, but I also knew I wasn't wanted.”

So, he would depart for just £12m amongst a betting scandal, having since returned to Newcastle United to spearhead their own incredible revolution.

How is Kieran Trippier performing now?

Whilst Trippier may be level with Maddison in the league, his assist in their 4-1 Champions League rout over Paris Saint-Germain has actually seen the right-back surpass the midfielder in assists across all competitions.

It should come as no surprise to see the £120k-per-week wizard maintain his immense creativity from defence, especially after the truly outstanding year he enjoyed last campaign. Featuring in every single league game as they finished fourth against all the odds, his eight goal contributions were supported by 2.9 key passes and 1.9 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

His bravery to return to a relegation-threatened club and steer them to safety has been lauded by many, with Alan Shearer leading the praise, Shearer: "Some of the balls he was putting into the box were just unbelievable. What a signing he has been for Newcastle, he’s in great form".

Spurs' starting XI for Kieran Trippier's debut (17/09/2015) GK Hugo Lloris LB Danny Rose CB Kevin Wimmer CB Toby Alderweireld RB Kieran Trippier CM Eric Dier CM Tom Carroll CAM Dele Alli LW Erik Lamela ST Heung-min Son RW Andros Townsend

Pundit Trevor Sinclair would support such a notion: "When you're injured and have a long-term injury which Kieran Trippier has got, you don't need to go [to the matches]. It's not something that he has got to do as a member of the squad.

"You don't have to go to away games, especially as it's 200 to 250 miles away. But that, for me, just shows the personality of Trippier and why signing him wasn't just for him going there for a bit of money and glory. He was going there to try and achieve something and coming back for other reasons as well."

It is fair to say that he has attained such a goal, with his efforts in out-creating Maddison just one of his many accolades.