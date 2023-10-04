Tottenham Hotspur are arguably one of the teams most shrouded in positivity at the moment, given how Ange Postecoglou has started his reign in north London with ease.

Their Premier League performances have been largely flawless, and whilst much of that can be attributed to the tactical stylings of the Australian, James Maddison certainly deserves a mention for his adaptability and instant impact.

How is James Maddison playing?

Having signed for £40m in the summer, the addition of this tricky midfielder marked an imperative acquisition to both replace the creativity lost with Harry Kane's exit and also inject some much-needed goals from central midfield.

Years of slow, sluggish football under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Santo and Antonio Conte had seen the squad stagnate, formed around the ideals of three defensively-oriented managers.

So, the England international marked a huge step in a more positive direction for the Lilywhites, with their new number ten spearheading such a shift. His 8.03 average Sofascore rating in the league thus far suggests this has been a successful venture, with that figure actually making him the second-highest rated in the entire division.

It is further buoyed by his two goals and four assists across seven games, the 26-year-old is also averaging an astronomical 3.1 key passes per game whilst raining down three shots per game, via Sofascore. His desperation to forge chances for his teammates is a trait that has instantly endeared him to his new fanbase, and should he soon be partnered with the attacking exploits of Giovani Lo Celso, who knows how far this side can go?

How good is Giovani Lo Celso?

Having joined back in 2019 for a mouth-watering £55m fee, there were understandably huge expectations on the Argentinian creator, who was fresh off the back of an outstanding year with Real Betis.

His performances during the 2018/19 La Liga term were impressive, with his nine goals and four assists from the engine room boding well for his likelihood to succeed in England.

However, the various managerial shifts saw him seldom afforded much opportunity, and as such he has mustered just 86 scattered senior appearances across his four years with Spurs.

That could be set to change under Postecoglou though, who has showcased a desperation to ease him back into the starting side. Such eagerness to reintegrate him is likely due to the philosophy he has showcased with Celtic among other clubs, in which he often employs two number eights to spearhead the press and create plenty of chances.

It would mark a risk worth taking now, to perhaps remove Pape Matar Sarr from the starting side given his youth, with the promise that his absence will likely be short-lived. After all, it would be harsh to drop a man who has enjoyed such a blistering start to the new campaign, with his two goal contributions, 0.9 key passes and 5.6 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore, impressive figures.

Despite that, it would be worth reducing the 21-year-old to the bench to see whether they could squeeze some value out of Lo Celso.

The left-footed wizard could pair perfectly with Maddison in this role, especially given how his most recent loan spell with Villarreal saw him recapture that initial form that spurred on Mourinho's big-money purchase.

Averaging 1.4 shots and 1.4 key passes per game could easily be translated into the Premier League, with his goal threat and creativity sure to terrorise any side alongside such a supreme star such as the former Leicester City man.

Giovani Lo Celso's league seasons Appearances Goals Assists Average Sofascore rating 2022/23 (Villarreal) 22 2 3 7.10 2021/22 (Villarreal) 16 1 1 7.09 2021/22 (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 0 2 6.72 2020/21 (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 1 1 6.78 2019/20 (Tottenham Hotspur) 28 0 2 6.77

After all, his former teammate during that aforementioned loan spell, goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli would reserve the highest praise for the £70k-per-week star: "He [Lo Celso] gives us a plus as a team, he helps us improve and I don't discover anything by saying that he is a top player in the world. I know him well as a player and a person, so I hope he does very well."

So, should he earn his chance to feature alongside Maddison, the foundation is in place for Lo Celso to prove this claim correct and become the perfect partner for Postecoglou's key man.