Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly seeking to build upon their blistering start to the new season, with Ange Postecoglou already outlining his latest transfer target...

Who could Spurs sign in January?

Having already showcased their newfound proficiency in the market last summer, fans would likely blindly follow any decision-making as long as it has been passed by their Australian leader.

After all, the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have already proved revolutionary acquisitions.

So, despite Football Transfers suggesting that the Lilywhites are very keen on Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips, supporters will likely look for positives to justify their reported interest.

However, it is suggested that they might have to battle with the likes of Everton and Newcastle United, both of whom are interested in the wantaway midfielder.

How good is Kalvin Phillips?

Although opportunities have been limited at the Etihad for the £24m-rated maestro - having made just two Premier League starts since the start of last season - his stint at Leeds United should have provided enough material to suggest that the Yorkshire-born ace can thrive at the elite level.

After all, not only did he shine for his boyhood club, but the 27-year-old also made a splash on the international stage too with England.

Able to screen a back four with ease, but boasting a remarkable passing range capable of unlocking defences from deep, his ability to find teammates in space could prove pivotal in helping Maddison reach even loftier heights, despite the former Leicester City man arguably being the division's most in-form player at the moment.

His 8.09 average rating is indicative of such a notion, as such a figure makes him the second-highest rated in the Premier League, with that buoyed by his seven-goal contributions in eight games, whilst averaging 3.3 key passes and 1.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

The 26-year-old spends games floating around constantly seeking to pick up deadly pockets of space to terrorise the opposition. Were Phillips to be placed just behind him, and allowed to recapture the form that saw him shine under Marcelo Bielsa, it could prove a fine partnership to elevate the maestro once again.

In fact, the Argentine tactician would laud his former midfield star, noting back in 2021: "Kalvin has obtained a prestige that allows him to have bigger influence in the games and his team-mates perceive that capacity. He's improved a lot in the moments of a game and he knows how to find a solution that each action demands.

"He's matured a lot in his interpretation to take the best solution. Kalvin is playing at very, very high levels and has shown that the responsibility doesn't inhibit him – it improves him."

Kalvin Phillips' PL seasons PL Starts 2023/24 0 2022/23 2 2021/22 18 2020/21 28

During Leeds' first season back in the top flight, Phillips' 7.21 average rating was indicative of a hugely influential player for a club making waves on their big return, as he recorded an 85% pass accuracy alongside 1.2 key passes per game.

Current teammate John Stones would laud such an attribute as recently as June, outlining what he admires most about the midfielder: "Easily his range of passing and how he’s always in the right place on the pitch, his positioning and some of the passes he plays [are] outrageous.”

However, what will certainly help Maddison thrive is the defensive foundation he offered too, also managing 1.6 interceptions, 2.6 tackles and 1.7 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

All the attributes were once there that would have helped Postecoglou's main man thrive, and if anyone is to usher them back out, it is the former Celtic man.