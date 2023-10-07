Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action again today, seeking to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign with what is, on paper, a far easier task than their recent clashes.

Having overseen challenges from Arsenal and Liverpool to hand them a first loss, Ange Postecoglou, with the help of James Maddison and co, will be hoping that it is not newly-promoted Luton Town who now achieve the unthinkable.

How is James Maddison playing?

Should their £40m creator maintain his blistering form, there is little worry of any kind of upset occurring at Kenilworth Road, who are yet to oversee a win at home.

The former Leicester City man has taken to life in north London with remarkable ease, translating his impressive form from last term and arguably taking that up a level. His 8.03 average match rating actually makes him the division's second-highest-rated player, with his six goal contributions, 3.1 key passes and ball recoveries per game emphasising his relentless creativity but impressive work rate, via Sofascore.

Spurs' last 5 results vs Luton Town Result 11 Mar 1992 (a) 0-0 D 16 Nov 1991 (h) 4-1 W 01 Apr 1991 (a) 0-0 D 22 Dec 1990 (h) 2-1 W 02 Dec 1989 (a) 0-0 D

Stats via 11v11

Whilst Heung-min Son seeks to alleviate the huge offensive burden the 26-year-old carries, with six goals and zero assists, the South Korean is doing little in the way of creating.

That is a task seemingly left solely to Maddison, who would likely love some additional firepower to both afford him more space and allow him to push into those goalscoring zones.

Fortunately, the fitness of Giovani Lo Celso might just have returned at the perfect time.

How good is Giovani Lo Celso?

There is arguably no easier game for Postecoglou to ease the injury-prone Argentine back into action, given they are set to dominate possession and enjoy an easy afternoon.

After all, the former Real Betis magician has reportedly trained throughout the week, and could be handed a start to blow the hosts away before substituting him early.

Having spent last season on loan with Villarreal, the £70k-per-week maestro showcased that creativity that Maddison would surely crave alongside him, with the former Celtic boss having also favoured a system boasting two offensive number eights in the past.

In fact, when compared to other attacking midfielders across Europe, Lo Celso actually ranks in the top 6% for assists per 90, the top 4% for shot-creating actions per 90, and the top 1% for progressive passes per 90, via FBref.

There are arguably few better players to place beside the 5 foot 9 maestro, especially given the additional praise that journalist Milena Gimon handed to the left-footed star. Translating his Spanish adulation, she branded the 27-year-old "the master of the last pass".

With his ability to dictate a game from deep, perhaps his inclusion could truly unlock Maddison, helping him inject more goals into a play style that is already seemingly at its peak.

Were Lo Celso to start today, as the Lilywhites seek to make it six wins from eight games in the league, it would actually mark just his second start for Spurs in over 20 months, having featured in their EFL Cup defeat to Fulham last month, spent all the last campaign and a half on loan, and last started in their cup exit to Chelsea back in January 2022.

Even if it's for a half, the former Foxes superstar would certainly be appreciative of his presence.