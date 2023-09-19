Tottenham Hotspur's start to the season has been a truly unimaginable one, given they remain unbeaten after five Premier League games heading into the weekend's first north London derby of the campaign.

Such a hotly-anticipated clash will be the first true test of Ange Postecoglou's uber-successful early reign thus far, with many wondering whether the feelgood factor can push them through when the pressure is significantly ramped up.

With no European competition to contend with and a squad massively uplifted by the new boss and his summer signings, this truly marks a promising term for the Lilywhites to do something really special under their Australian tactician.

To make things even better, he is actively encouraging fans to get carried away, with one quote further endearing him to the supporters:

"No, no, no, let them go, let them enjoy it. I've said this before, my role is not to burst peoples' bubbles. Let them get excited and ahead of themselves, that's the beauty of being a supporter.

"They go through enough pain, let them enjoy and if they think we're going to be world-beaters great, it's then up to us to match those expectations. Our supporters deserve to have some happiness and they can enjoy it any way they want to."

It must be said that one man, in particular, has been at the heart of raising these expectations massively on the pitch, whose name is deserving of the utmost praise.

Who was the Premier League signing of the summer?

When asked about James Maddison, the former Celtic boss is always effusive in his praise: "There wasn't anyone happier than me when we got him. I was delighted. I wouldn't say I'm surprised, but I'm overjoyed at the footballer I've got."

After all, with how the former Leicester City star has started this season, there is every reason for the tactician to be delighted.

The creative leader has managed to maintain an 8.10 average rating across five league games, buoyed by his two goals, two assists, 2.8 key passes and 3.2 shots per game, via Sofascore. The former figure actually makes him the second-highest-rated in the entire division, thus giving credence to the suggestion that no summer signing has performed better.

This was a notion supported by TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole, who noted: "The more I think about it he could be the best signing of the summer. I am so excited for him, especially the way Ange plays."

Whilst other candidates could be thrown into the mix, with Declan Rice having instantly hit the ground running at Arsenal despite the financial burden of his huge fee, or West Ham United's immense coup of Mohammed Kudus, given the initial impact they have enjoyed, it is impossible to look beyond Maddison, with the stats backing that up.

Should the England star continue to provide at this level for an entire year, not only will Spurs surely profit and enjoy a season beyond the comprehension of the fanbase four months ago, but the 26-year-old maestro could go a step further and solidify himself as more than just the signing of the summer, but one of the players of the year.

How much did Spurs sign James Maddison for?

Many heads turned when a cool £40m was expended to bring the 5 foot 9 ace from the King Power Stadium, especially given the Foxes had seen their bargaining position wither alongside their relegation.

However, they admirably stood firm, and got a fee befitting a player of such quality.

Even now though, such a deal is actually being talked about as a bargain, which is more of a testament to Maddison's excellent start rather than Daniel Levy's master negotiating.

How much was James Maddison worth at Leicester City?

Whilst it is hard to differentiate between the value of the midfielder whilst at his old club and his new one, given the recency of his signing, it could be useful to look back on the steady growth he has enjoyed since first leaving Norwich City.

As of 2018, Transfermarkt had slapped a modest €22m (£18.9m) valuation on the silky star, which would rise to €40m (£34.4m) just a year later.

Having shone amidst the turmoil that their relegation battle brought on, it arguably makes his performances even more admirable that he stood out for a Leicester side that thrived before the 2022/23 season, and struggled during that term.

What is James Maddison's market value now?

What makes the £40m transfer fee even more of a coup, other than Maddison's blistering form, is how Transfermarkt now values the Postecoglou favourite.

After all, Transfermarkt currently places a whopping €60m (£51m) valuation on the Coventry City academy graduate.

So, across the three months spent with his new club, this figure suggests that the playmaker has seen his value skyrocket already. Come the end of the campaign, it remains to be seen just how high that could climb should he maintain his current trajectory.

Why is James Maddison worth that much?

Aside from the glowing testimonies and steadily increasing value, the tangible figures consistently posted by Maddison mark him as someone more than deserving to be highly rated.

After all, the £170k-per-week maverick would score ten and assist nine in the league alone last season, with these outstanding figures failing to save them from the drop. Brendan Rodgers would still laud the man he named club captain though: "I think he’s matured on and off the pitch, particularly in the last few years.

“He’s got a great view of the game. He creates goals and scores goals and what he’s improved over the last couple of years has been the intensity in his game when he hasn’t got the ball. But off the pitch he’s very educated, he speaks well about the game, he speaks honestly about it as well in terms of his performance, the team performance."

James Maddison's Premier League Seasons Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24* (Tottenham Hotspur) 5 2 2 2022/23 (Leicester City) 30 10 9 2021/22 (Leicester City) 35 12 8 2020/21 (Leicester City) 31 8 7 2019/20 (Leicester City) 31 6 3

All stats via Transfermarkt.

With experience at the top level too, including a handful of European appearances, despite being signed from a relegated club, Maddison actually entered Spurs' dressing room as a well-travelled star despite the inexperience that his age and former club would suggest.

Pundit Dean Saunders even argued that he was one of numerous "world-class" talents that England should have started at the recent World Cup.

To add his desirable nationality to this ever-growing list too, for whom he boasts four caps, and all the attributes are there to facilitate a deservedly high value with an impossibly high ceiling.