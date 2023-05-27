Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to be in a fine position to tempt one of the Premier League's best creators to N17...

What's the latest on James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur?

That's according to Football.london's Tom Canton, who spoke on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel about where Leicester City midfielder James Maddison might end up this summer.

With the Lilywhites having been long-time suitors of the England international, and rivals Arsenal recently entering the picture, his next destination remains to be seen after the Foxes' awful term draws to a close.

The journalist would claim: "He is a player that in the past Arsenal have previously had interest in. Whether or not they move for him this summer remains to be seen. If I was to predict a move, it feels very Spurs-like to me that James Maddison would move. It feels like a very Spurs-type move to go for Maddison once he is relegated with Leicester."

Having been touted to cost £50m this summer, snagging such a top-quality creator from under the noses of their rivals could allow Daniel Levy to give whoever the new manager may be the perfect foundation with which to kickstart a much-needed north London revolution.

Is James Maddison better than Son Heung-min?

Given his impressive versatility, the 26-year-old could well offer an improvement in plenty of roles across Spurs' struggling squad.

However, with a wicked right foot and sublime technique, his ability to shine from the left flank is arguably where he is at his best. The only issue is that Son Heung-min also occupies such a role, yet after the term he has endured, his place is arguably up for grabs. Few could have predicted that around this time last year.

The South Korea international was coming off the back of a season where he had recorded 32 goal contributions, and yet this term has mustered just ten goals in the league. It seems the 30-year-old's downfall might have started earlier than expected.

Conversely, Dean Smith's magician has notched ten goals and nine assists from across the frontline and midfield, making his tally even more impressive. Such blistering early-season form even led pundit Dean Saunders to brand him "world-class".

What further outlines this gulf in quality is the level of their respective teammates. Whilst one has been challenging for Europe, the other seems set for relegation; and yet, Maddison shines out above his potential new teammate, with a 7.35 average rating only emphasising such superiority.

As the Englishman enters his prime years, Son instead seems to have struggled this year to maintain his impressive levels. He has been an incredible servant to Spurs and marks one of Levy's finest pieces of business. A record of 145 goals in 371 games only serves to support this.

However, in an effort to push them into a brighter future, the chairman might have to offer the wide-man a sink-or-swim situation, where he can either fight for his place alongside such a fine acquisition, or risk seeing his career in north London reach its conclusion.