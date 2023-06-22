Tottenham Hotspur seem to be engaged in a fierce battle for their top target this summer, with the latest update outlining the competition...

What's the latest on James Maddison to Tottenham?

Taking to his Twitter, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano offered the latest verdict on the future of Leicester City gem James Maddison.

With the midfielder having starred in a relegated team, many are vying to rescue him from a level far below his station.

Ange Postecoglou obviously shares the hierarchy's interest in the 26-year-old, but Newcastle United stand in their way.

The Italian journalist wrote on Twitter: "Newcastle will insist on James Maddison deal this week as they don’t want a long saga — he’s top target but decision has to be made soon. Tottenham are also working on player side, still pushing and into the race; no bid was submitted last week despite reports."

It is expected that the Foxes will command a fee in excess of £50m, likely buoyed by this saga set to develop.

Could James Maddison help the Tottenham squad?

In acquiring this creative England international, Postecoglou could instantly reinvigorate an attacking force that somewhat faltered last campaign. Were it not for the goalscoring exploits of Harry Kane, it could have proved a truly abysmal year for the Lilywhites, even worse than it already was.

The 29-year-old notched 30 league goals, and was hardly helped out by the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son.

The latter's underperformance in particular was frustrating given how consistent a threat he had proven to be since joining in 2015. He has hit double figures in the league in every season but his first, yet saw his numbers drop from 23 goals in the 2021/22 term, and 17 the year prior, to just ten league strikes in his most recent campaign.

To reignite the 30-year-old back to his previous levels, this midfield magician would surely offer the supplementary talents needed to place him in more profitable situations.

After all, for a weak Foxes side, he still managed 19 goal contributions and maintained an impressive 2.3 key passes per game.

His scything passing range could cut through defences to find the electric Son in behind, with the former Norwich City maestro's early-season form even leading pundit Dean Saunders to suggest he was "world-class".

Perhaps when surrounded by such an abundance of truly quality attacking talent, placed in the free-flowing system that Postecoglou will seek to employ, Spurs and indeed Son could finally get back on track with Maddison the catalyst for such a return to the top.