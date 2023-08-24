Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a brief transfer break as the Premier League season has got back underway, but they could be set to return with a bang, adding another attacker to underpin the hopeful longevity of the new reign...

Who else could Tottenham Hotspur sign this summer?

With Ange Postecoglou now nearly three months into the job, his impact on the north London club is already vast.

With eight new additions having been made, including turning some loans into permanent deals, his transfer dealings have altered the mindset and makeup of a side reeling after last season's disaster. And yet, in just two league matches, his influence on the pitch has been equally as monumental, showcased in their fine displays against both Brentford and Manchester United.

However, having overseen a few competitive matches, perhaps the Australian boss could seek to supplement those who have stood out with some new faces that would help improve their chances of shining further.

That is clearly the case with their reported interest in Brennan Johnson, as the Daily Mail suggests Spurs are readying a bid for the Nottingham Forest winger.

He is valued at around £50m by the Tricky Trees, but it is expected that Daniel Levy will negotiate hard to cut this down.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

To touch back on that earlier sentiment, and bringing in such a dynamic, pacey winger would likely have the greatest benefit on James Maddison, given how blistering a start he has enjoyed since his June move.

Signing from Leicester City for £40m, many might have questioned the expenditure of such a mouth-watering fee despite his club having just been relegated.

However, in his opening two league matches, he has already begun paying it back.

Averaging a 7.90 rating, this is a figure buoyed by his two assists, 86% pass accuracy, 74.5 touches per game as well as 1.5 tackles and four key passes per game, via Sofascore.

It is the latter figure in particular that will catch the eye of Johnson, who will likely see every scything run in behind found by the former Midlands creator.

Not only this, but the amount of touches he averages is also conducive to his influence all over the pitch, suggesting that as long as the 22-year-old speedster keeps making the runs, he will almost always be supplemented.

Journalist Ethan Lamb sought to emphasise the pace of the wide man, writing: "Brennan Johnson has clocked the fast speed in the Premier League this season with 36.7km/h. Speed demon."

It is no surprise to see him branded a "special, special player" by fellow writer Louis Wheeldon.

To think, adding him alongside Maddison could see his numbers from last season skyrocket, where he scored eight and assisted three in the league for a Forest side that narrowly avoided the drop.

The danger that such an electric play style would bring could even help elevate the attacking midfielder to loftier heights, as the space that Johnson's mere presence would offer could prove devastating if it is the 26-year-old who takes it up.

Should he prove to be the "real handful" that journalist Antonio Mango suggested he was under Postecoglou, keeping defenders honest with his speed and ever-growing technical prowess, he could not only provide a fine outlet for Maddison to boost his numbers creatively, but also stretch defences so that the midfielder can pop up in dangerous areas to score more too.